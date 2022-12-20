CU wrestling drops three ranked matches at Fire Duals

LAKELAND, Fla. — Cumberland wrestling dropped three ranked matches at the Fire Duals last Saturday losing to No. 15 Reinhardt, No. 10 Providence and No. 3 Southeastern.
In the first match of the day against Reinhardt, Cumberland lost 23-15. Chris Butisil dropped a decision to start the match before Sammy Shires picked up a 7-4 decision to tie the match at 3-3.
The Eagles picked up the next three match as Jared Dinh lost a sudden victory to No. 15 Dawson Bates. Andrew Corey and No. 4 Trevor Burdick picked up major decision to push the lead to 14-3.
Cole Smith posted a fall in the first period over Wyatt Higgins and Ryan Long upset the fourth-ranked wrestler at the 174-weight class to cut it to 14-12 with three matches left.
Austin Antcliffe dropped a decision and then Kadin Stutzman was pinned to put the match away. River Henry upset No. 17 Nic Jarvis with a sudden victory win to close the match at 26-15.
Chris Butisil started the match against Providence with a 10-1 major decision. No. 10 Joel Avila edged out Shires with a 7-5 decision. Jared Dinh got three points back for Cumberland with a 8-3 decision over Dante Revigilio to give Cumberland a 7-3 lead.
The Argos picked up wins at 149 and 157 to take their first lead before a win by Cole Smith over No. 11 tied the match at 10-10. Providence won the final four matches to pull away with a 26-10.
In their final match of the day, the Phoenix won four matches, but lost to No. 3 Southeastern 26-19.
No. 3 Isaac Crowell started the match with a major decision for the Fire. Shires followed that with a pin in the third period for the only lead Cumberland held in the match. No. 3 Parker Dobrocky defeated Dinh in a tight 2-1 match and No. 3 Andreus Bond beat Griffin with a 7-1 decision. No. 11 Trace Braun pined Clemmons in 37 seconds.
Smith posted his second pin of the day over Izac Martinez, but No. 5 Stephen Kelle majored Long. Antcliffe responded with a 13-4 major decision. No. 10 Trillyon Fils-Aime pinned Stutzman and Henry finished it with a 6-2 decision.
Cumberland will be back on the mats in the new year at the NWCA National Duals on Jan. 6-7 in Louisville.
