CU wrestling drops three ranked matches at Fire Duals

Cumberland’s Cole Smith (right) picked up three wins, including two by pin, during the Fire Duals.

 CASEY SURMA • Cumberland University

LAKELAND, Fla. — Cumberland wrestling dropped three ranked matches at the Fire Duals last Saturday losing to No. 15 Reinhardt, No. 10 Providence and No. 3 Southeastern.

In the first match of the day against Reinhardt, Cumberland lost 23-15. Chris Butisil dropped a decision to start the match before Sammy Shires picked up a 7-4 decision to tie the match at 3-3.

