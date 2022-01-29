Cumberland wrestling remained at No. 11 in the latest NAIA top-20 coaches poll released Thursday morning by the national office.
The Phoenix have six individuals ranked inside the top 20 at the respective weight classes in Cole Smith, Carter Cox, Keshawn Laws, Anthony Maia, River Henry and Patrick Depiazza.
Smith kept the top-ranked spot at the 165-weight class as he has a 19-0 record on the season.
Cox drops one spot to ninth in the 125-class with a 13-6 record on the year.
Laws saw the biggest move jumping up to No. 10 in the 133-weight class with a 14-3 overall record on the season. Laws is currently riding an 11-match win streak.
Maia stayed at eighth overall in the 157-weight class with a 12-4 record on the season. River Henry stayed in the top 20, coming in at 20th overall in the 197 class with a 12-8 record.
Depiazza slid down one spot to No. 7 in the rankings of the 285 class. Depiazza has a 15-3 record on the year and is currently riding an eight-match win streak.
Grand View (Iowa) and Life University (Ga.) still hold down the top two spots in the poll. Southeastern (Fla.) has jumped up to No. 3 followed by Reinhardt (Ga.) at No. 4 and Indiana Tech has dropped to No. 5.
The Phoenix are set to take the mat at home Feb. 4 against Keiser at 7 p.m. for senior night and alumni night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.