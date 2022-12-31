Cumberland wrestling moved up a spot in the latest edition of the NAIA top 20 coaches poll to No. 18, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The Phoenix started the year off hot with a 6-0 start, but in their last action before Christmas break, Cumberland dropped three ranked matches to now-top 12 opponents to fall to 6-3 on the season.
CU improved from six individuals in the rankings in the last poll to now eight individuals inside the top 25 in their respective weight class, the most this season by the Phoenix.
Cole Smith still highlights as the top-ranked wrestler in the 165-weight class. Lebanon’s Eli Clemmons stands at No. 12 at 157. The biggest mover for the Phoenix was Ryan Long went from unranked to No. 12 in the 174-weight class after beating No. 4 at the Fire Duals. Jared Dinh comes in at No. 15 at 141 followed by Victor Guzman at No. 21 in the same class. Austin Antcliffe sits at No. 23 at 197 and River Henry enters the poll for the first time at No. 24 in the heavyweight division.
Smith still headlines the rankings for Cumberland holding on to the No. 1 spot at 165. He has now moved to 6-0 on the season after three wins at the Fire Duals in Cumberland’s latest match including a top-10 win.
Clemmons dropped two spots to No. 12 in the 157-weight class. Clemmons dropped three matches at the Fire Duals to wrestlers ranked inside the Top 15 bringing his record to 12-6 this season.
Long goes from unranked to No. 12 in the 174 weight class after an impressive showing at the Fire Duals. Long posted a big win over No. 4 Cole Tenety. He is now 4-1 on the season.
Dinh moved up two positions to No. 15. Dinh is now 12-5 on the season. He finished in second-place at the Maryville Kaufman Brand Open and took fifth-place at the Life Open. He dropped two matches at the Fire Duals to No. 3 Patrick Dobrocky from Southeastern and No. 14 Dawson Bates from Reinhardt.
Slotted just behind Dinh at 141 is Guzman at No. 21 in the 141-weight class. Guzman is 9-2 this season with his losses coming to Dinh at the Life Open and No. 11 Patrick Gould from Keiser.
Sammy Shires moved up one spot to No. 20 in the 133-weight class. Shires has started his freshman campaign with a 13-6 record. He picked up a ranked win over No. 24 from Jackson Bond two weeks ago, but lost a tight 7-5 decision to No. 9 Joel Avila from Providence.
Antcliffe drops two spots to No. 23 in the 184-weight class. Antcliffe is 8-6 this season. At the Fire Duals, he posted a major decision and then lost two close decisions to ranked opponents.
Entering the rankings for the first time at heavywight is Henry, slotted at No. 24. He has earned Mid-South Conference Wrestler of the Week earlier this season and picked up two wins including a win over No. 19 Nic Jarvis from Reinhardt. He is 12-4 on the season.
Campbellsville is the highest-ranked Mid-South Conference team in the polls this week at No. 9. Lindsey Wilson has moved up one spot to No. 13 followed by the Cumberlands at No. 17. The Phoenix are 18th and Thomas More checks in at No. 20.
Grand View (Iowa) sits on top of the poll. The rest of the top six teams remain the same with Life (Ga.), Southeastern (Fla.), Doane (Neb.), Indiana Tech and Ottawa (Kan.) following in order.
Cumberland is set for a big weekend next Friday and Saturday as the Phoenix take part in the NWCA National Duals. The draws have yet to be released.
