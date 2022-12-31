Cumberland wrestling moved up a spot in the latest edition of the NAIA top 20 coaches poll to No. 18, announced by the national office Wednesday.

The Phoenix started the year off hot with a 6-0 start, but in their last action before Christmas break, Cumberland dropped three ranked matches to now-top 12 opponents to fall to 6-3 on the season.

