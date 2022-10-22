Cumberland will the 2022-23 wresting season after receiving votes in the NAIA top 20 preseason poll, announced Thursday by the national office.
The Phoenix are coming off an eighth-place finish at last season’s NAIA National Championships with Cole Smith claiming the NAIA national title at the 165 weight class.
The Phoenix were picked fifth in the preseason Mid-South Conference coaches’ poll, ranking behind Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson and Midway.
Entering the season, Cumberland has four wrestlers ranked inside of their respective weight classes top 25: returner Austin Antcliffe and newcomers Chris Busutil, Ivan Arguello and Victor Guzman.
Chris Busutil enters Cumberland as a transfer junior college All-American from Indiana Hills. He will enter the 125 poll ranked as the No. 22 wrestler in the weight class.
Ivan Arguello is another transfer coming in from Reinhardt University. Last season, Arguello was the Appalachian Athletic Conference 133-pound champion and an NAIA national qualifier. He will start the season as the 10th-ranked wrestler in the 133 weight class.
Victor Guzman is another transfer from Indian Hills Community College earning All-American honors in both his freshman and sophomore seasons. Guzman will start the campaign as the 24th ranked wrestler in the 141 weight class.
Austin Antcliffe is the only returner in the poll. Antcliffe posted a 15-15 record last season taking third place in the Mid-South Conference Championships in the 184 weight class. This season he starts the year ranked 21st in the class.
Defending national champion Grand View (Iowa) starts the campaign as the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA. Former Mid-South foe Life University is slotted at No. 2. Southeastern (Fla.) begins the season at No. 3 followed by Marian (Ind.) University at No. 4. Indiana Tech rounds out the Top 5 at No. 5.
Cumberland is set to get the 2022-23 season started at the Kaufman Brand Open on November 5 in St. Louis, Mo.
