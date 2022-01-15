Cumberland’s wrestling team canceled its trip to the Fire Duals hosted by Southeastern University this weekend.
The Phoenix would not have enough athletes to compete in the duals due to COVID protocols. Cumberland was set to take on No. 12 Hastings College and No. 7 Southeastern for a Mid-South Conference dual. The Phoenix and Fire wrestled each other at the NWCA National Duals last week and we are now considering that match the conference match between the two teams.
Alongside this change, Cumberland is postponing the dual with St. Thomas at home next Thursday. That Mid-South Conference dual will be rescheduled for a later date.
