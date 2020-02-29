Cumberland announces 2020 football schedule

Cumberland director of athletics Ron Pavan has announced the 2020 football schedule, which includes five home games and two contests against teams that made it to the NAIA national quarterfinals or better in 2019.
The Phoenix will open the 2020 schedule on the road at Webber International on Aug. 29 before coming home on Sept. 5 to take on Kentucky Christian at 6 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field. Cumberland will round out its non-conference play with a trip to Waleski, Ga., versus Reinhardt University on Sept. 12.
CU will begin Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division play at home against Campbellsville on Sept. 26 and travel to face the University of the Cumberlands on Oct. 3. The Cumberlands made a trip to the NAIA national quarterfinals last fall. The Phoenix will head back up to Kentucky for a game against Pikeville on Oct. 10.
Cumberland will then plays three straight home games beginning Oct. 24 against longtime rival Georgetown College. Lindsey Wilson will come to Lebanon on Oct. 31. The Blue Raiders reached the national semifinals last season. Thomas More will wrap up the homestand with the home finale Nov. 7.
The Phoenix will wrap up the season on the road at Bethel University, the Phoenix’s in-state Mid-South Conference rival.
“Excited for next season,” head coach Tim Mathis said. “We look forward to competing against some high-quality competition.”
