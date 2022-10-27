Cumberland athletics will honor the accomplishments of two teams and four individuals with a commemorative champions night next Tuesday.
Four individuals were crowned national champions while two teams took home conference championships during the 2021-22 academic year.
During halftime of the first men’s basketball game of the 2022-23 campaign, a ring ceremony will be held to honor Sibanda Dumoluhle, Praise Idamadudu, Cole Smith, Jaylen Taylor, the Esports Rocket League team and the women’s golf team for their achievements.
Smith was the first athlete to claim a red banner when he defeated Marty Margolis of Grand View University by pinfall in the NAIA wrestling national championship match. Smith completed an undefeated season going 29-0 to earn the fifth national championship in program history.
Idamadudu notched her spot in history, winning the NAIA outdoor national championship in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.04s. Idamadudu dominated the event all year, entering the National Championships with the fastest qualifying time in the country.
Dumoluhle claimed Cumberland track and field’s second individual outdoor national championship in the triple jump. Dumoluhle entered the Nationals with the longest qualifying distance in the country, but set his season-best distance in the championships with a jump of 15.45m.
Cumberland Esports’ Taylor took home the final national championship of the 2021-22 season by winning the NECC Madden national championship. Taylor’s victory gave Cumberland Esports its first national championship in program in its inaugural season.
Cumberland women’s golf earned its first Mid-South Conference tournament championship in program history after winning in dramatic fashion on a playoff hole. The team went on to finish 10th at the NAIA National Championships and are currently ranked 6th in the NAIA top-25.
Esports’ Rocket League team was the final team to win a conference championship, claiming the NECC Conference crown. The team consisted of first team all-conference member Dominic Rodriguez and second teamers Sam Bates and Ian Boister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.