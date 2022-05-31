Cumberland athletics finished fourth in the Mid-South Conference President’s Cup following completion of regular-season play for the 2021-22 academic year, conference officials announced Friday.
The University of the Cumberlands captured the Cup while also winning both the Men’s and Women’s All-Sports Trophies. Cumberlands won the President’s Cup for the first time since 2008-09. The Cumberlands snapped a nine-year streak of Lindsey Wilson winning the Cup.
The Phoenix finished in third place in the Men’s All-Sports Trophy with 60 points and finished in seventh place in the Women’s All-Sports list.
The points are awarded based on the final regular-season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or event champion — in the case where there is no regular season — in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc. The top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution will generate the institution’s overall totals. For co-ed sports, points are awarded to the gender that benefits the most by the co-ed score.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) took second place and Campbellsville (Ky.) finished third with 112.5 points. Cumberland came in fourth with 106.5 points. Life (Ga.) finished fifth with 103.5 points, Tennessee Southern totaled 99 points to place sixth and Thomas More (Ky.) was seventh with 97 points.
Georgetown (Ky.) finished in eighth with 92.5 points, Bethel (Tenn.) tallied 74.5 points to place ninth while Shawnee State (Ohio) with 71.5 points. Pikeville (Ky.) and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) round out the team standings with 56.5 and 44.5 points, respectively.
Cumberlands and Life each tallied six championships in 2021-22 while Lindsey Wilson had four and one shared title. Tennessee Southern won two championships and shared one. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Georgetown (Ky.) and Thomas More (Ky.) all won two championships.
Campbellsville, Cumberland, and Shawnee State each won one championship towards the President’s Cup in 2021-22.
President’s Cup points are reserved for full conference members only that compete in conference championship sports. President’s Cup points are not given to emerging sports in the MSC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.