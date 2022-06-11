Cumberland athletics finished 19th in the Learfield Directors’ Cup final standings for the 2021-22 school year, the highest-finish ever for the school, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced Thursday.
The Phoenix totaled 214.75 points during the spring championships for a total of 515 points with the fall and winter standings. Points this spring came from men’s volleyball, baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis,
Cumberland women’s track & field picked up the most points, 67.5, for its 10th-place finish at the outdoor national championships.
The men added 62.25 points after finishing 13th. The women’s golf team finished in 10th place to add another 60 points to the grand total.
The spring sports 214.75 finished just behind the winter sports total of 218.25. The fall sports chipped in 82 points.
Cumberland is fourth amongst the Mid-South Conference teams in the standings. Lindsey Wilson had the highest finish in seventh place with 675.5 points.
The University of the Cumberlands took 10th place with 655.5 points and Life University finished in 13th with 577 points.
Indiana Wesleyan took home the Directors’ Cup with a winning total of 890 points.
Keiser University finished second with 849, followed by Grand View in third place. Indiana Tech claimed fourth place with 782 points and Southeastern rounded out the top five with 742 points.
The Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between NACDA and USA Today.
Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in 13 sports during their championships.
The NAIA must count four sports — men and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and volleyball — with the remaining nine coming from any of the remaining championship sports.
