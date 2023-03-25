Cumberland athletics sits in fourth place in the Mid-South Conference President’s Cup standings after the completion of the winter season, league officials announced Friday.
Cumberlands (Ky.) continues to lead standings. The Patriots lead the year-long competition by 16 points with just the spring sports remaining. Cumberlands picked up the maximum points for men’s and women’s swimming and women’s indoor track & field.
The Patriots also lead the men’s and women’s all-sports trophies through the winter season. The Cumberlands’ men’s teams have amassed 60 points while the women’s teams have 61.5.
Campbellsville (Ky.) is second with 105.5 points while Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is third with 94 points.
Points are awarded based on the final regular-season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or event champion — in the case where there is no regular season — in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc. The top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution generate the institution’s overall totals. For co-ed sports, points are awarded to the gender that benefits the most by the co-ed score.
Cumberland is fourth with 84 points followed by Thomas More (Ky.) with 78.5 points, Tennessee Southern with 70 points and Pikeville (Ky.) with 69.5 points. Bethel is eighth overall with 66 points, Shawnee State (Ohio) is ninth with 61 points followed by Georgetown (Ky.) with 54 points, Freed-Hardeman with 27 points and Wilberforce (Ohio) with zero points.
Lindsey Wilson is second in the men’s all-sports standings with 51 points while Campbellsville is second in the women’s standings with 57 points.
During the winter season, Georgetown earned championships in men’s basketball and cheerleading. Pikeville won regular season championships in men’s and women’s bowling while Campbellsville earned titles in men’s wrestling and women’s basketball. Cumberland won the men’s indoor track & field championship.
President’s Cup points are reserved for full conference members only that compete in conference championship sports. President’s Cup points are not given to emerging sports in the MSC.
