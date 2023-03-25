Cumberland athletics sits in fourth place in the Mid-South Conference President’s Cup standings after the completion of the winter season, league officials announced Friday.

Cumberlands (Ky.) continues to lead standings. The Patriots lead the year-long competition by 16 points with just the spring sports remaining. Cumberlands picked up the maximum points for men’s and women’s swimming and women’s indoor track & field.

