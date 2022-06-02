Cumberland student-athletes not only got it done on the field this school year, but 562 of them got it done in the classroom recording a 3.144 cumulative grade point average as a department.
CU athletes combined to make the 3.144 cumulative GPA, which includes 78 student-athletes achieve perfect 4.0 marks for the 2021-22 academic year while 228 accomplished a 3.5 or better GPA and 350 achieved at least a 3.0 or better.
Seventeen athletic teams combined to have a 3.0 or greater GPA. Men’s tennis led the way with the highest-team GPA at 3.646.
Women’s cross country finished with the second-highest at 3.612 and women’s tennis was third at 3.54.
“This was another great year for our student-athletes in the classroom,” director of athletics Ron Pavan said. “I could not be more proud of the effort our student-athletes have put forth to achieve success academically and athletically along with upholding the high standards that come with being a Cumberland athlete.”
