Second-year Cumberland baseball head coach Ryan Hunt has announced the Phoenix’s 2023 schedule, which includes 25 home games at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium along with 15 contests against teams that played in last year’s NAIA National Championship Opening Round.
The Phoenix begin the 2023 campaign with a three-game series against William Carey on the road in Hattiesburg, Miss., Feb. 2-4. CU will play a majority of the February schedule at home with the new addition of the field turf, expected to be finished in the next week or so. Cumberland will then have its home opener with a three-game set against Indiana Wesleyan on Feb. 9 and will play one game each day that weekend to complete the series.
The Phoenix will play host to Northwestern (Ohio) Feb. 18-19 for a weekend series and then heads to Athens for a match with defending AAC champion Tennessee Wesleyan. The Phoenix will go on the road for one game against Tennessee Wesleyan, which made it to the NAIA opening round a year ago, on February 22.
Cumberland starts Mid-South Conference play February 24-25 with a three-game set with Pikeville at home and will take on IU South-Bend and Bryan College inside the friendly confines of Woody Hunt Stadium to close out February.
CU will go to Georgetown for its first road conference weekend March 3-4. On March 7, Cumberland will travel to Dayton to take on Bryan College before hosting Shawnee State on the 10th and 11th.
The Phoenix will play Reinhardt on the road in Waleska, Ga., on March 14 and will travel to new Mid-South opponent Wilberforce (Ohio) March 17-18. The Phoenix will host Tennessee Wesleyan on March 21 and open up a weekend series with Bethel on March 24-25. To close out March, Cumberland will travel to Milligan on the 29th and head to Freed-Hardeman for a weekend tilt on the 31st.
The Freed-Hardeman series starts a string of nine-straight conference games as CU will host Campbellsville on April 7-8 and travel to Lindsey Wilson on April 14-15. Cumberland will close the regular season at home with a four-game homestand against Reinhardt in a single game April 18 and close it out with a three-game series against the FireHawks of Tennessee Southern.
The Mid-South Conference Opening Round will take place April 28-29 at campus sites based on the conference standings throughout the regular season. The double elimination MSC tournament in Bowling Green, Ky., will take place on May 4-May 7.
The NAIA Championship Opening Round is set for May 15-18 and the 66th annual NAIA World Series takes place May 26-June 2 in Lewiston, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.