Second-year Cumberland baseball head coach Ryan Hunt has announced the Phoenix’s 2023 schedule, which includes 25 home games at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium along with 15 contests against teams that played in last year’s NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

The Phoenix begin the 2023 campaign with a three-game series against William Carey on the road in Hattiesburg, Miss., Feb. 2-4. CU will play a majority of the February schedule at home with the new addition of the field turf, expected to be finished in the next week or so. Cumberland will then have its home opener with a three-game set against Indiana Wesleyan on Feb. 9 and will play one game each day that weekend to complete the series.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.