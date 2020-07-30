LEBANON — Cumberland University baseball coach Woody Hunt has been given the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
Named for the longtime Tennessee women's basketball coach who died in 2016, the Summitt Award is given to coaches who have led their teams in excellence, cultivating talent in athletes, and are a shining example of mentorship and character within the sports industry, Cumberland said in a news release.
Hunt's baseball teams at the NAIA school have won three national championships: 2004, 2010 and 2014, and finished runner-up twice. Hunt has been named coach of the year 17 times.
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction was scheduled for Saturday prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization has said it plans to host a virtual banquet in the coming weeks.
