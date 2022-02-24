Cumberland baseball launches turf campaign

Cumberland University baseball has announced a fundraising campaign for converting the infield and pitcher’s mound at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium into artificial turf.
The goal is to raise $300,000 in order to get the upgrade.
“As our athletes continue to strive for excellence, Cumberland University wants to ensure that they have top-notch athletic facilities,” assistant athletic director for facilities Woody Hunt said. “To start the transformative work of providing our athletes with the much-needed facility upgrades, we are launching a campaign to raise funds to update our baseball infield with astroturf.”
Hunt has kicked off the campaign with a $1,000 pledge and is asking that others match or increase that pledge. He is challenging all baseball alumni to participate and help us reach our goal by the summer for the new turf to be ready in time for fall practice.
Woody Hunt Stadium is already considered one of the finest college baseball stadiums across the nation and this upgrade would continue to take it up a notch. Upon completion, the upgrade would make the field more playable during the spring and it will allow coaches and players to spend more time practicing and playing rather than working to get the field ready. The area around home plate is already turfed.
“There are a lot of cost savings that go into artificial turf,” athletic director Ron Pavan said. “You think of upfront costs, but you don’t necessarily think of all the savings in man hours to get ready for games.”
Cumberland baseball’s annual auction is now live at https://cumberlanduniversity.cbo.io. All proceeds from the auction will go toward the turf campaign as well as donations and pledges. Auction items vary from furniture to past jerseys from the baseball program.
