Cumberland baseball season preview

Cumberland baseball opened its 2023 season yesterday at LakePoint Sports Complex against St. Andrews.
Second-year head coach Ryan Hunt returns a handful of impact players around the diamond while bringing in 19 new faces. Cumberland hit .331 as a team during the 2022 campaign while also slugging a Mid-South Conference-best 97 home runs.
“I think we can be a really good offensive team again,” Hunt said. “Will we have the power numbers we put up last year? I’m not sure, but top to bottom we will have more production. We hope anyway. Offensively we should be good.
“We may not hang our hat on the power production, but we have four or five guys that have the capability of stealing 15 or 20 bags.”
The Phoenix return a fast outfield with a lot of depth in Santrel Farmer, Chewy Sanders, Cole Turney and Jacob Dukart. The program also added transfers Ian Krump and Josh Wood to the group.
Farmer hit .393 last season with eight home runs, 39 RBI and 28 stolen bases. The senior from Cox’s Creek, Ky., started in 51 games last season, locking down center field for the Phoenix as one of the best defensive players on the team. Turney will bring some power into the lineup for 2023 as one of the most prolific bats in the country.
Sanders battled some injuries in the 2022 season restricting his playing time. In 22 games, he hit .365 with one home run and 11 RBI. Dukart returns as one of only three players to hit above .400 last season. In only 16 games, he hit an impressive .425 with a .596 OBP while driving in nine runs. Other returners include junior Silas Butler and senior Reid Bass.
The Phoenix also return first team all-conference member Tyner Hughes. He is a utility player who can play all over the diamond. Hughes posted a .385 batting average with 11 homers and 53 RBI. He finished second on the team in doubles with 15.
Krump transfers in from Miles CC where he hit .304 with five home runs and 47 RBI. Wood joins the Phoenix out of LA Valley CC where he hit .324 with 30 RBI last season.
Expected to see time around the diamond is Juan Moreno, a transfer from Catawaba Valley CC; Miles CC transfer Tim Holyk, Mineral Area CC transfer Dee Tripplett, Drew Dalton, Wilson Central-graduate Matthew Jenkinson (a junior transfer from Roane State CC) and returners Dylan Forbes, Xavier Torres and Tyner Hughes.
Cumberland returns Jordan Coffey behind the dish while also adding transfers Trenton Duchsherer and Brandon Boxer.
Indiana-Southeast transfer Boxer joins the Phoenix after batting a whopping .391 with a team-high .500 OBP for the Grenadiers last season.
Once again the Phoenix brought in a plethora of new arms to join returners: Trevor Muzzi, Alex Smith, Mitch Rogers, Rance Pittman, Ethan Torres and Ian Schilling.
New arms expected to see time on the mound this season include Vol State transfer Dillon Bland, University of Charleston transfers Justin Boggs and Will Caro, Pierce College transfer Reid Madariaga, Centralia College transfer Kobe Matsen, Chattanooga State transfer Reece Milam, Everett CC transfer Kyle Nyblod, Trevecca Nazarene transfer Cole Alsup and Shorter University transfer Ryan Calvert. The Phoenix are expected to trot out Muzzi, Madariaga and Milam for starts on the hill.
