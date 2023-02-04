Cumberland baseball season preview

Ryan Hunt began his second season as Cumberland's baseball coach yesterday.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

Cumberland baseball opened its 2023 season yesterday at LakePoint Sports Complex against St. Andrews.

Second-year head coach Ryan Hunt returns a handful of impact players around the diamond while bringing in 19 new faces. Cumberland hit .331 as a team during the 2022 campaign while also slugging a Mid-South Conference-best 97 home runs.

