Cumberland baseball will host its annual Leadoff Dinner and Auction at 6:30 p.m. January 27 in the Alumni Hall on the CU campus.
This is the first live Leadoff Dinner since COVID-19 forced the event to switch to online. Cumberland will honor former catcher Marc Suarez during the festivities.
All proceeds from the event benefit the CU baseball program. Cost of the event is $25 per person and tickets can be purchased online at give campus.com.
You do not need to attend the dinner to place your bids in the silent auction. To look over the items and to place your bid simply follow these easy steps:
1 Visit the auction site on give campus.com.
2 You can preview the items without registering.
3 Register by clicking on the Login/Register tab in order to bid.
4 Enter your information and receive your bidder number.
5 Place your bids on the item(s) you like.
The auction will remain active until 8 p.m. January 27. Additional items are being added daily so be sure to revisit the site often to see the new items If you are outbid on an item, you will automatically receive a text message to let you know you have been outbid and be given an opportunity to increase your bid.
Suarez played at a high level in his one season at Cumberland, in 1997. His arrival prompted Coach Woody Hunt to move two-time All-American catcher Steve Green to third base, where he won a third All-America honor. Suarez batted .381 with a team-leading 27 home runs and 79 RBI to earn All-Mid-South Conference honors. In addition to his thunderous bat, the Miami native had a cannon for an arm, throwing out 21 of 35 base runners attempting to steal base. He was named first-team All-Mid-South Conference in the league’s first year as an all-sports league as the Bulldogs won the MSC regular season and tournament championships, earning a trip to the NAIA World Series.
He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds and played five seasons in their minor-league system posting a career .271 batting average. In his first year, he led the Billings Mustangs to the Pioneer League championship and finished seventh in the league in batting at .347. In 1998, he was selected as the starting catcher in the Midwest League All-Star game.
His baseball career was cut short by an elbow injury. After his retirement, he was invited to work with in the front office with his former team as a scout. He attended the Major League Scouting Bureau educational training program and scouted for three years.
Suarez graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management and began his career in real estate specializing in commercial real estate. He is currently a managing director at Lument based in Miami where he originates loans for multifamily housing.
Batter Up: Phoenix to preview baseball season on radio, livestream Jan. 24
Cumberland baseball fans can gear up for the season with “Batter Up”, a preview show which will video stream live on the athletic department’s website Jan. 24 and air live on radio stations WANT-FM 98.9 and WCOR-AM 1490.
In addition to watching it on gocumberlandathletics.com, it will also stream on wantfm.com during the popular “Coleman and Company” radio sho at 7:05 a.m. Jan. 24.
CU radio announcer Randy Sallis will host the hour-long show. He will be joined by Coach Ryan Hunt and senior outfielders Santrel Farmer and Cole Turney as they discus the upcoming season and the Mid-South Conference.
“Batter Up” will be archived for on-demand viewing on both the CU and WANT websites under “Coleman and Company”.
The Phoenix will open their season Feb. 2 in Hattiesburg, Miss., for the start of a three-game series at William Carey.
