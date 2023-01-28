Cumberland basketball returned to the local radio air waves for the final three home games of the regular season beginning with Thursday’s double header against Pikeville at WANT FM 98.9 and WCOR AM 1490.
Phoenix basketball had been off the radio and available only on livestream for over eight years and finally made the return this week. Longtime play-by-play announcer Jon Boyce and color commentator/Director of Athletics Ron Pavan are making the calls for the Pikeville, Shawnee State and Freed-Hardeman games this season. The Cumberland Sports Network will pick up the remainder of the games this season.
“This is an exciting thing we are bringing back,” said Sports Information Director Kyle Allen. “It’s been a long time since the teams have been on the radio and to be able to get them back on the air with the quality of teams we have is a big accomplishment. Jon Boyce and Coach Pavan (who coached women’s basketball on the junior-college level before coming to CU) at do a great job. It is great to put such a quality product out to the community with good Mid-South basketball as well.”
All home and away Mid-South Conference men’s and women’s basketball games as well as postseason games will be on the air next season with WANT FM 98.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.