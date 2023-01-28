Cumberland basketball returned to the local radio air waves for the final three home games of the regular season beginning with Thursday’s double header against Pikeville at WANT FM 98.9 and WCOR AM 1490.

Phoenix basketball had been off the radio and available only on livestream for over eight years and finally made the return this week. Longtime play-by-play announcer Jon Boyce and color commentator/Director of Athletics Ron Pavan are making the calls for the Pikeville, Shawnee State and Freed-Hardeman games this season. The Cumberland Sports Network will pick up the remainder of the games this season.

