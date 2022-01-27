CINCINNATI — Cumberland posted two solid finishes at the Mid-South Conference-hosted Cincinnati Collegiate Classic last weekend.
The men’s team finished ninth overall while the women were 12th.
The tournament consisted of nine individual games where five bowlers bowl a full game for each team, with their scores added together at the end to form a team total.
Cumberland men’s bowling had a really solid weekend as they placed ninth overall in the MSC Cincinnati Collegiate Classic. The team ended the tournament with a total team score of 8183, earning them the top-10 finish.
Tennessee Southern won the tournament with a pinfall total of 9079 pins. The Firehawks total was over 140 more than that of second-place finisher Lindenwood.
Individually, Matthew Charlton led the team with a 1606 series over nine games with an average score of 178.4. The total pin count earned Charlton a 54th place finish individually. He was followed closely by teammate Casey Estep, who finished 65th overall with a total pin count of 1542. Taylor Fielder finished with an average pin-count per game of 189.6, the highest average on the team.
On the other side of the house, Cumberland women’s bowling also posted a solid weekend with a 12th place finish in the tournament. The Phoenix put up a 7158 over the nine games to finish 12th out of 17 teams.
St. Francis of Illinois took first place overall in the tournament after knocking down 8618 total pins. Tennessee Southern finished second overall, almost 300 pins behind St. Francis.
Kelci Young led the team individually with a total pin-count of 1581 over nine games. Young’s average over those games was 175.67 pins per game. Taylor Higgins had the second-best performance on the team with a 1407 total over nine games.
Cumberland will be back on the lanes at the SCAD Baker tournament from Woodstock, Ga., this weekend.
