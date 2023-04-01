Cumberland climbed 12 spots to No. 41 in the latest NAIA LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings, it was released Thursday.
The Phoenix has amassed 274 points following the winter championships. Cumberland has seen five teams in NAIA Championships: women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s indoor track and field, women’s indoor track and field and wrestling. Cumberland picked up 192 points this winter led by wrestling with a ninth place finish to earn 69 points. Men’s and women’s indoor track and field each finished 14th adding 61.5 points each.
After the fall championships, Cumberland was 53rd, so the Phoenix jumped up 12 positions heading into the spring sports.
The standings compile points based on each sports finish in the NAIA National Championships. At the end of the year, the standings will only count the top 13 scoring points from each institution, but must include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Indiana Tech sits in first place with 710.00 points followed closely by Indiana Wesleyan in second with 689.50. The University of the Cumberlands is in third with 671.50 points. Marian and Keiser round out the top 5 with 624.75 points and 561.00 points.
The Patriots are the highest Mid-South Conference team at No. 3 with Campbellsville checking in at No. 21 with 412.00 points. Lindsey Wilson is slated at No. 30 at 340.50 followed by Cumberland at No. 41.
The next rankings will be the final rankings to come out after the completion of the spring sports on June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.