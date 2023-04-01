Cumberland climbed 12 spots to No. 41 in the latest NAIA LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings, it was released Thursday.

The Phoenix has amassed 274 points following the winter championships. Cumberland has seen five teams in NAIA Championships: women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s indoor track and field, women’s indoor track and field and wrestling. Cumberland picked up 192 points this winter led by wrestling with a ninth place finish to earn 69 points. Men’s and women’s indoor track and field each finished 14th adding 61.5 points each.

