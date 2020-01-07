Cumberland coach Hunt receives Smith Achievement Award

NASHVILLE -- Cumberland head baseball coach Woody Hunt was bestowed with the Robert E. "Ish" Smith Award at the NAIA Awards Recognition Luncheon in conjunction with the American Baseball Coaches' Association meetings at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.
The "Ish" Smith Award is given annually to a coach or administrator who has presented an unselfish manner to the promotion of NAIA Baseball. The award is regarded as one of the highest honors a coach can receive. Hunt is the 20th winner of the award.
"I am honored to receive this award and very humbled," said Hunt. "It is a privilege to receive an award with the name Robert E. Smith. He is one of the greatest influencers of NAIA baseball and I am honored to be apart of an incredible group."
The Robert E. "Ish" Smith Award is named for the first recipient of the award in 1999. Smith, an NAIA Hall of Fame baseball coach and former President of Greenville College (Ill.), also served as the President of the International Baseball Association. He is the person most credited with having baseball become an Olympic sport.
Hunt has spent 41 years at Cumberland, winning three NAIA National Championships, two NAIA runner-up finishes and has accumulated 1,599 career victories heading into the 2020 campaign. The Phoenix have made 12 appearances to the NAIA World Series and have claimed 20 regular-season conference championships under Hunt. The program has posted 24 seasons with 40 or more victories, including 20 of the last 27 years, while registering 50 or more wins eight times, all since 1997.
"It is just very humbling to think that people see me as selfless and willing to help," Hunt said. "This is one of the top honors I have received and I am just very blessed."
Hunt has been an active member of the NAIA Baseball Coaches Association and several other committees involved with the game.
