Cumberland comes from behind twice to sweep Campbellsville

Cumberland scored eight runs in the seventh inning to come back and walk-off Campbellsville 11-10 on a Tyler Stokes single and then trailed 5-0 in game two, but came from behind to sweep the Tigers with a 16-5 win in game three Sunday afternoon at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (16-15, 9-2 Mid-South Conference) has broken the .500 mark for the first time this season after starting the year 1-11. Cumeberland had a dominant offensive showing scoring 46 runs this series.
In the first game, Cumberland trailed 10-3 heading into the ninth and rattled off eight runs to get the walk-off win. Santrell Farmer and Nolan Machibroada led off the inning with walks and Stokes singled up the middle to load the bases. Ethan Shelton hit a two-run double to spin the bases around and then Stokes scored on a wild pitch to cut it to 10-6. Nathan Vaughn singled up the middle to bring Shelton home. Pinch-hitter Jacob Dukart drew a walk to push runners to first and second and Jayden Hanna roped a double down the line for a 10-8 deficit. Campbellsville issued an intentional pass to Cole Turney to bring up Farmer. He singled through the right side to tie the game at 10-10.
Machibroda was given the free walk as well to set up the force at home with Stokes up to the plate. Stokes hit a shot off the right-center field fence to walk it off winning 11-10.
Trevor Muzzi was cruising through the first three innings giving up just one hit in the first three frames, but ran into trouble in the fourth. Muzzi issued a lead off walk and two batters later Jacob White hit a home run to left field for the first runs of the game. The threat did not end there as Campbellsville reached on bunt single and then an error to put two runners on to set up a three run home run off the top of the right field fence by Grant McQuery. The Tigers led 5-0 after four innings.
Cumberland chased starter Brady Tedesco in the fifth inning and finally pushed across some runs. Jayden Hanna was hit by a pitch and Cole Turney followed that with a single up the middle. Farmer beat out a double play ball to keep the inning alive allowing Nolan Machibroda to hit a two-out three run home run to cut the lead to 5-3 after five innings.
Cameron Castaneda hit a two-out home run in the sixth to get on run back and then Campbellsville tacked on four runs in the seventh before Cumberland mounted the comeback.
Will Graves picked up his first win of his career.
Campbellsville jumped ahead in the second game of the doubleheader scoring three in the third inning highlighted by a two-run double by Jorge Gonzalez and added two more runs in the third to jump up 5-0.
In the bottom of the third, Hanna and Turney led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Machibroda moved them up a base with a groundout and Farmer brought in Hanna with a 5-3 groundout. Mendoza laced a triple off the right-center field fence to score Turney and Shelton hit a two-run bomb to cut it to 5-4.
Hanna led off the fourth with a routine ground ball to short, but an errant throw went all the way down the fence and Hanna hustled all the way around to score to tie the game at 5-5. Turney was hit with the next pitch and Machibroda hit a line drive two-run home run to the opposite field to give Cumberland a 7-5 lead.
The Phoenix added six more runs in the fifth as Dylan Forbes singled home Jacob Dukart. Turney hit a huge three run home run to right. Mendoza and Dukart singled in a run for the fifth and sixth runs of the inning.
Cumberland tacked on three more in the sixth and held the lead in the seventh for the run rule. The Phoenix scored 16 unanswered runs in the win.
Cole Eigenhuis started on the mound for Cumberland and only went 2.0 innings giving up five runs, two earned, on four hits. Ethan Torres threw the next five innings out of relief holding the Tigers scoreless to get his first win of the season.
Cumberland had a quick turnaround before hosting Faulkner yesterday. The Eagles came in winning six straight games including wins over No.2 Tennessee Wesleyan and an extra-inning win over No. 5 Georgia Gwinnett. The Phoenix are scheduled to host Johnson in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today, giving them six games in four days. But CU has a conference bye this coming weekend and no games are scheduled.
CU wins in 19-9 run ruleCumberland started its Mid-South Conference series on a high note Saturday, picking up a 19-9 run-rule win over Campbellsville University at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (14-15, 7-2 MSC) posted a new season-high in hits with 21 team hits. Cole Turney led the team with five RBIs while Tyler Stokes drove in four runs. Santrel Farmer recorded four hits with a home run and Tyner Hughes had a four-hit game.
Mitch Rogers picked up the win in relief for the Phoenix. Rogers pitched 2.1 scoreless innings while punching out four Tigers’ hitters.
Angel Mendoza walked to leadoff the second inning and back-to-back singles loaded the bases for Cumberland with one out. Two batters later, Turney came up to the plate and sent a no-doubt grand slam over the right center-field wall to give the Phoenix a 4-0 lead.
In the third inning, Machibroda singled and Stokes followed him up with a two-run shot to left-center quickly giving Cumberland a 6-0 lead.
Campbellsville answered in the top of the fourth by putting five runs on the board thanks to two home runs in the inning.
Back-to-back walks put two runners on for Cumberland in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mendoza came back to the plate with two outs and hit a rocket into left field for an RBI single. Ethan Shelton came up next and hit an identical single to left for another RBI, pushing the Phoenix lead back out to 8-5.
A bases-loaded triple followed up by a single in the top of the fifth inning helped the Tigers take their first lead of the game 9-8.
Farmer singled to lead off the fifth and Jayden Hanna was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch and Hughes brought home a run with a single to right field. Machibroda came up next and hit a hard line drive into right field for an RBI single.
Stokes kept the rally going with a double down the left-field line to bring home another run. Shelton capped the inning off with a double down the left-field line to score two more runs and bring the lead to 13-9.
Farmer hit a solo home run over the trees in left field to start the sixth inning. Later in the inning, Hughes singled through the left side to bring home the second run of the inning. Stokes singled two batters later for a run and Mendoza hit a sac fly to bring the score to 17-9.
For the third straight inning, Farmer reached base to lead off the inning as he singled in the seventh. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and Turney drove him in with a single to right field. A walk and a single loaded the bases for Cumberland with only one out. Stokes reached on a fielder’s choice but an out was recorded at the plate. A wild pitch brought home a runner from third and gave the Phoenix a 19-9 run-rule win in game one over the Tigers.
