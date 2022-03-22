Cumberland completes MSC Pod with two wins

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland bounced back with two big wins over Reinhardt and Truett-McConnell to end the Mid-South Conference Pod hosted by Campbellsville last Saturday.
CU started the day with an early morning victory over Reinhardt in straight sets. The Phoenix played extremely well posting just 10 attack errors for a hit percentage of .472 in the match, a season-best. Cumberland also managed service errors notching just eight on the match.
The Phoenix pulled away early in the first set, getting up by four at 9-5. Cumberland held on to the four-point margin throughout the set until they scored back-to-back points for the final two points to win 25-20.
Trailing 9-8 in the second set, The Phoenix caught fire on an 11-3 run to take control of the set and eventually won 25-18.
Much like the first set, Cumbeland pulled away early in the third set. Reinhardt rallied to tie the match at 13-13, but could never get the lead. Cumberland went on a 5-0 run from that point to deflate the Eagles and win the set 25-22.
Christian Lester posted 10 kills in the match while Caleb Ginnings added another double-figure digs match. Jordan Pierce registered 25 assists in the win.
The Phoenix dominated game two against Truett McConnel with their second 3-0 sweep of the day.
In the first set, Cumberland took control from the opening serve. The Phoenix had four different runs of four or more consecutive points in the first set en route to a 25-11 set win.
Cumberland trailed in the second set and got down by as much as five as three at 7-4 before turning it on with a 13-3 run to take over the set. The Phoenix would wind up with a 25-17 second set win.
The third set was the closest set of the match, but the Phoenix were in control of the entire set. CU jumped ahead 6-1 and never looked back. On match point, the Bears rattled off five straight points to make the score look closer than it was at 25-21.
CJ Freeman notched a match-high 10 kills on 12 attacks in the win. Pierce added 38 assists and Ginnings picked up 13 more digs.
Cumberland improves to 19-15 on the season and 9-7 in the Mid-South Conference with the two wins.
The Phoenix have just two matches left in the regular season, this upcoming Thursday and Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Phoenix fall in three sets to Webber InternationalCAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Webber International swept Cumberland in straight sets Friday afternoon in their first match of the Mid-South Conference Pod.
Cumberland (17-15, 7-7 MSC) struggled today posting 20 attack errors with 13 service errors. Webber had a much cleaner game, only tallying ten attack errors with nine service errors.
Griffin Newby posted a team-high ten kills while Jordan Pierce collected 28 assists with a team-high .625 hit percentage. Caleb Ginnings led the Phoenix defensively with 11 digs.
Cumberland battled early in set one only trailing 9-8. The Warriors got three points in a row on two kills and an attack error before the Phoenix answered with a kill by Pierce. An 8-0 Webber run pushed their lead to 21-11 in the set. Luka Illic and Newby found late kills but the Phoenix ultimately dropped the set 25-16.
The Phoenix continued to battle throughout set two taking it to extra points but Cumberland ultimately fell 26-24 to go down 2-0 in the match.
Once again, Cumberland took set three to the wire and even found itself with a late lead but fell in extra points 27-25 to lose 3-0 in the match.
