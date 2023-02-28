Cumberland completes sweep of Pikeville to open Mid-South play

Ryan Calvert pitches 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for Cumberland.

 WILL BALES • Cumberland University

Cumberland jumped out to an early lead last before visiting Pikeville rallied back to tie the game. Strong relief outings from Ryan Calvert and Dillon Bland shut down UPike allowing the Phoenix to score the final three runs of the game and completed the Mid-South Conference sweep with a final score of 8-5 at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.

The Phoenix (9-4-1, 3-0 MSC) had timely hitting and picked up a few runs on a bases loaded walks and a hit by pitch to take the lead. Pikeville (6-7, 0-3 MSC) gave CU plenty of opportunities walking 11 Phoenix throughout the game. Cumberland left the bags full a few times and had opportunities to really push the lead out further, but clutch pitching with runners on by the Bears kept them in the game.

