Cumberland completes sweep of Pikeville to open Mid-South play

Cumberland jumped out to an early lead last before visiting Pikeville rallied back to tie the game. Strong relief outings from Ryan Calvert and Dillon Bland shut down UPike allowing the Phoenix to score the final three runs of the game and completed the Mid-South Conference sweep with a final score of 8-5 at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (9-4-1, 3-0 MSC) had timely hitting and picked up a few runs on a bases loaded walks and a hit by pitch to take the lead. Pikeville (6-7, 0-3 MSC) gave CU plenty of opportunities walking 11 Phoenix throughout the game. Cumberland left the bags full a few times and had opportunities to really push the lead out further, but clutch pitching with runners on by the Bears kept them in the game.
Ian Schilling picked up the start and gave Cumberland 5.1 innings. He exited after giving up five runs on seven hits and four punchouts. Ryan Calvert came in to relieve Ian Schilling in the sixth and threw 2.2 innings while giving up no runs and just two hits on four strikeouts. Bland worked the ninth to pick up his third save of the season and second of the series.
The Phoenix got off to an early lead in the first inning when Cole Turney hit a single to center field, scoring Santrel Farmer. Dee Triplett brought in Turney with a single to right for a 2-0 lead.
Pikeville fought back in the second inning when Tyler Freas hit a home run to left field, scoring two runs and tying the game at 2-2. However, the Phoenix responded in the bottom of the second when Farmer hit a double off the left field field fence scoring courtesy runner Brandon Boxer and giving Cumberland a 3-2 lead.
In the fourth inning, the Phoenix extended their lead when Triplett drew a bases loaded walk followed directly by Chewy Sanders getting hit by a pitch to score Juan Moreno to give CU a 5-5 lead.
Pikeville managed to score one run in the fifth inning when Freas hit his second home run of the game.
The Bears staged a comeback in the sixth inning when Cam Revolt hit a single to center field, scoring two runs and tying the game at 5-5 and ending Schilling’s outing. However, the Phoenix offense responded once again in the seventh inning when Farmer legged out an infield single that also was thrown into right field scoring two giving Cumberland a 7-5 lead.
In the eighth inning, the Phoenix added an insurance run when Sanders beat out a tailor made double play ball and pinch-runner Matthew Jenkinson hustled all the way from second to beat the throw at the plate to make it an 8-5 game. Pikeville was unable to mount a comeback in the ninth inning as Bland shut the door again ending with the Phoenix completing the sweep.
The Phoenix hosted indiana-South Bend yesterday and is set to take on visiting Bryan College at 2 p.m. today.
