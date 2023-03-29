Cumberland completes sweep on Senior Day

Cumberland completed the Mid-South Conference softball series sweep 11-5 and 7-0 over UT Southern with two wins on Saturday’s Senior Day at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Cumberland dominated game one with their offensive performance, tallying 11 runs on 13 hits.
Emily Cooper picked up the win in her senior day game, throwing five complete innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out four Firehawk batters.
Anna Lay led the team offensively with a 4-for-4 game while driving in three runs. Ashton Whiles continued to see the ball well, going 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Cumberland jumped on the board first in the bottom of the first when Whiles singled to left-center field, driving in Lay from third. Two batters later, Jacey Hatfield pushed Whiles across with an RBI single to shortstop, putting the Phoenix up 2-0.
Ashtyn Blair walked to lead off the third inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch before getting brought home on a double from Whiles. Whiles ended up scoring later in the inning on a Firehawk error to put Cumberland up 4-0.
UT Southern responded in the top of the fourth with a long two-run home run down the left-field line by Stella Gilbreath to cut Cumberland’s lead down to 4-2. The Phoenix quickly got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning thanks to three UT Southern errors.
UT Southern pushed another run across in the fifth inning but Cumberlands offense added two more runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Brylee Bartley hit a sac fly to bring in the first run and Lay brought home the second with a bunt single to third to extend Cumberland’s lead to 8-3.
The Firehawks scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth but Cumberland would continue to dominate at the plate in the bottom of the inning. The Phoenix added three runs in the inning highlighted by a two-run single from Lay, giving them an 11-4 lead.
Cumberland allowed one more run in the top of the seventh but Kaitlin Higgins closed the door to give the Phoenix an 11-5 win in game one.
The Phoenix carried their momentum into game two of the day, racking up 11 more hits. Bailey Griffith looked her best in her senior day outing, facing the minimum number of batters in the game and only allowing one hit.
Kenzie France got things started in game two with a two-run double to right-center in the bottom of the second. France extended Cumberland’s lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning with a solo home run over the porch in center field.
The Phoenix rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run single from Ashley Evans followed up by a two-run double to the center field wall by Blair, giving the Phoenix a 7-0 lead.
The story of the game was Griffith in the circle as she faced the minimum 21 batters while picking up seven K’s in the 7-0 win over UT Southern.
Cumberland will travel to Lane College today for a midweek doubleheader.
Phoenix down Tennessee Southern 7-1 in series openerCumberland took game one of last weekend’s Mid-South Conference series behind a complete game from Bailey Griffith 7-1 over Tennessee Southern at Billy Dee Ross Stadium last Friday.
The Phoenix (14-10, 4-6 MSC) played a clean game defensively and had timely and situational hitting to come out on top in the first game of the series.
Griffith (7-6) scattered six hits allowing just one run late in the game. Griffith punched out eight batters to improve to 72 strikeouts on the season and lower her ERA to 2.68.
Ashton Whiles went 2-for-2 with three RBI and scored one run. Leadoff hitter Anna Lay was on base all four times with two hits and two walks. She swiped two bases and scored two runs. Abby Chappell added two hits including a double with two RBI.
In the third inning, the Phoenix got the scoring started on a two-RBI single from Whiles to score Ashley Evans and Lay. The next batter, Chappell singled through the left side driving in another run as Ashtyn Blair scored for a 3-0 lead headed to the fourth.
In the fourth inning, Kenzie France led off the inning with a single up the middle. Lay slapped a double down the left field line and Evans hit into an RBI groundout to score pinch-runner Abbie Peach.
The Phoenix did not slow down in the fifth, Whiles led off with a single and Chappell roped a double. Jacey Hatfield drew a walk to load the bases allowing Madison Koczersut to hit a sacrifice fly. Tennessee Southern worked around the jam and managed to get out of the inning giving up just one run, 5-0 Cumberland.
The Firehawks finally managed to score in the sixth inning as Gilbreath grounded out to second base bringing in Cain. However, this was not enough to turn the tide, as Cumberland continued to score runs in the bottom half. A single, hit by pitch, and a single from the first three batters for Cumberland loaded the bases. Whiles was walked bringing in another run. The Phoenix scored yet again as Chappell hit a sacrifice fly to center for the final score of 7-1.
