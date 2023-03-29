Cumberland completes sweep on Senior Day

Cumberland’s Anna Lay was on base all four times — two hits and two walks — last Friday.

 Cumberland University

Cumberland completed the Mid-South Conference softball series sweep 11-5 and 7-0 over UT Southern with two wins on Saturday’s Senior Day at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.

Cumberland dominated game one with their offensive performance, tallying 11 runs on 13 hits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.