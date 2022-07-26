Cumberland men’s and women’s cross country head coach Jim Seckel has announced the 2022 meet schedule featuring five regular season meets.
The season will open up in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at the Redhawks XC Classic hosted by Southeast Missouri State on September 2. The women will start the season off with a 4K at 6:40 p.m. and the men will follow with a 6K at 7:10.
Cumberland will head south to Huntsville, Alabama on September 16 to take part in the Northern Alabama Showcase. The men this time will hit the trails first at 7:15 a.m. with an 8K. The women will begin their 5K race at 8:15.
The Phoenix will take part in the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic for the third year in a row on October 1. Times for the event have not been released.
On October 7, CU XC will head to Owensboro, Kentucky for the Brescia Invitational. The men’s 8K will start at 4:30 p.m. and the women’s 5K is set for a 5:15 start.
The last regular season meet of the year will be a big one at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge hosted by Aquinas in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Start times will be dependent on which division the Phoenix are slotted in.
The Mid-South Conference Championship will take place on November 4 in Bowling Green, Kentucky at Phil Moore Park. The men’s 8K will start at 10 a.m. and the women’s 5K will begin at 11.
The NAIA National Championships are set for Nov. 18 in Tallahassee, Florida.
