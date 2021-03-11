Cumberland cross country has moved from the Drakes Creek Scramble this Saturday to the RedHawk Last Chance 5K.
The Drakes Creek Scramble was canceled due to the course conditions earlier this week.
The cross country teams are now traveling to Alabama to run at the Oakville Indian Mounds in the RedHawk Last Chance 5K.
The women will begin their meet at noon while the men will take off at 12:30 p.m.
