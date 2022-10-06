PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s women posted their third straight win with a 4-0 victory over the University of Pikeville on Tuesday.
This is the Phoenix’s fourth shutout win of the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s women posted their third straight win with a 4-0 victory over the University of Pikeville on Tuesday.
This is the Phoenix’s fourth shutout win of the season.
The Phoenix, who climbed to No. 14 in the latest NAIA top-25 coaches poll released yesterday, outshot the Bears (3-9-1) 40-1, allowing only one shot to be taken on the Phoenix goal. Cumberland’s defense was unrelenting the entire match, taking away any opportunity Pikeville might have seen.
Ao Yamada gave Cumberland an early advantage in the 12th minute of play with her second goal of the season. She was assisted by Julia Kaset.
Cumberland outshot Pikeville 17-1 in the first half, 13 of which were on goal. The first half shot taken by Pikeville was the sole save Sabrina Graziano was forced to make the entire match.
The Phoenix maintained control of the ball into the second half for several shot opportunities. Ella Tuplin scored her second goal of the season after being set up by Grace Morris from a free kick taken by Marie Bathe.
The Phoenix went on a scoreless stretch until the 58 minute mark, when Morris tried her hand at a high corner shot that was just out of reach for goalie Millicent Conod. This was Morris’- who was just named Defender of the Week- third goal of the season, assisted by Monica Mullaney.
With less than three minutes left to play, Gabby Jones chased down the ball for a one-on-one opportunity at the Pikeville goal and secured her third goal of the season.
The Phoenix improved their record to an impressive 9-2 overall, 4-1 in the Mid-South Conference. They will stay on the eastern Kentucky road for their next match against the No. 4 University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.