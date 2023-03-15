Cumberland swept Pikeville 10-2 and 6-4 in last Saturday’s softball doubleheader, ending the series 3-0 for the Phoenix’s first Mid-South Conference wins of the season.
Game One
Maddie Koczersut went 2-for-3 and picked up her second home run of the season. Kenzie Frence was 2-of-3 including three RBIs.
The first two innings were quiet for Pikeville as CU pitcher Emily Cooper held it down in the circle.
Ashtyn Blair picked up the lone hit in the first inning but neither side could score any runs.
Cumberland came alive in the bottom of the second to jump on the scoreboard first. Abby Chappell got things started reaching second on an error and was brought in when Kenzie France singled up the middle. France’s single also scored Jacey Hatfield, bringing the Phoenix up 2-0.
The Phoenix kept things rolling in the bottom of the third after Cooper threw another hitless inning in the top half. Anna Lay pushed the lead out to 3-0 and Ashley Evans scored on the next play when Chappelle ripped a single through the left side.
The Bears were once again kept at bay in the top of the fourth, while Cumberland made its biggest scoring stride of the game.
Koczersut stepped up in the fourth and doubled to right-center. She was brought home on the next play when France hit it to the same spot, doubling to right-center for a 5-0 score. The Phoenix pushed in three more runs in the inning, two of which granted Blair RBIs after doubling to left field.
The Bears connected on a couple of swings in the top of the fifth and jumped on the board with two runs. The Phoenix finished out strong, however, as Koczersut crushed the only homer of the game in the bottom of the inning.
Ashley Evans capped of the game, scoring Lay with a single through the right side for a 10-2 final score.
Game Two
Bailey Griffith pitched a gem in the circle, throwing a complete game while allowing only one earned run. Cumberland’s bats did not let up in the final game of the series, collecting 13 hits in the finale.
Four players tallied multi-hit games including Anna Lay, Ashley Evans, Abby Chappell, and Jacey Hatfield.
Griffith shut the Bears down in order to start the game and the Phoenix jumped on the board first in the second inning. Chappell drove a leadoff triple into the right-field corner and was driven in on an RBI double to right-center by Hatfield to give Cumberland a 1-0 lead.
The Phoenix added to their lead in the third inning thanks to a solo home run by Chappell for her first career home run. Later in the inning, Hatfield came across on an error to bring the score to 3-0 after three innings of play.
Ashtyn Blair helped provide more offense in the fourth with an RBI double to right-center field bringing home Lay for a 4-0 lead.
Cumberland added two more insurance runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning thanks to a walk and three hits to push their lead to 6-0.
Griffith continued to cruise until the top of the seventh inning when Pikeville gave the Phoenix a scare. Cumberland recorded three errors in the field and gave up three hits in the final inning to allow Pikeville to score four runs, thankfully the Phoenix held on to win 6-4 and complete the series sweep.
The Phoenix played at Oakwood University in a doubleheader yesterday. The Phoenix will travel to Thomas More this weekend for a Mid-South Conference series at Crestview Hills, Ky.
Griffith’s outing gives Phoenix 4-1 win over Pikeville
Cumberland took game one of the series against Pikeville 4-1 last Friday after getting a strong outing in the circle from Bailey Griffith at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Griffith picked up the win in the circle, pitching a complete game while allowing only one earned run and collecting five strikeouts. The offense provided a spark by posting ten hits with three Phoenix batters recording multi-hit games.
Allie Burleson drove in two runs and Kenzie France one as they and Ashley Evans each went 2-for-3.
Griffith started the game with three perfect innings in the first four frames of play to shut down the Bears’ bats.
The Phoenix had been quiet up until the bottom of the fourth when their bats erupted to push across four runs. Ashton Whiles got things started with a single up the middle and was brought in on a double to left center by Abby Chappell. Two batters later, France ripped a single through the left-side to pick up an RBI. Madison Koczersut stepped up next and roped a double to the right-field wall, putting runners on second and third with two outs. Burleson capped the inning with a single over the shortstop’s head, driving in a pair of runs and giving the Phoenix a 4-0 lead.
Pikeville quickly answered in the top of the fifth after a leadoff single and a wild pitch led to a fielder’s choice that brought in a run. Griffith struck out the next batter to end the inning and keep the score at 4-1.
Griffith continued to roll in the sixth inning, shutting the Bears down in order and despite a scary inning in the seventh, she held on to pick up the win.
