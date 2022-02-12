Cumberland wrestling dropped one spot to No. 12 in the final regular season NAIA top-20 coaches poll released Wednesday by the national office.
The Phoenix have five individuals ranked inside the Top-20 at the respective weight classes in Cole Smith, Carter Cox, Keshawn Laws, Anthony Maia and Patrick Depiazza.
Smith remains the top ranked wrestler in the 165-weight class. Smith remains perfect with a 21-0 record. Smith defeated the second ranked wrestler from Life University, Sid Ohl, with a 3-2 decision on January 31.
Cox dropped two spots to No. 11 in the 125-weight class. Cox holds a 14-7 and snapped a three-match losing streak last Friday with a win over Riley Stevens from Keiser. Over the three losses, Cox lost to No. 2 Brandon Orum from Life, No. 3 Justin Portillo from Grand View and No. 6 Isaac Crowell from Southeastern.
Laws stayed put at No. 10 in the 133-weight class. Laws is 15-5 on the season and saw an 11-match win streak snapped with a loss to No. 9 Jacob Ruiz from Life.
Maia moved up one spot to No. 7 in the 157-weight class. Maia is currently 14-4 heading into the Mid-South Conference Championships and is riding a three match win-streak.
Depiazza stayed at No. 7 in the rankings of the 285 class. Depiazza has a 15-3 record on the year and is currently riding an eight-match win streak.
Grand View (Iowa) and Life University (Ga.) remain as the No. and No. 2 teams in the NAIA. The top 5 continued to shuffle with Indiana Tech jumping up to No. 3. Reinhardt (Ga.) moves to No. 4 and Lindsey Wilson rounds out the topv5 in fifth.
The Phoenix will next be in action at the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green on Feb. 17-19.
