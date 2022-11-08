BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland earned the No. 2 seed in the 2022 Mid-South Conference women’s volleyball tournament, conference officials announced Sunday with the release of the bracket.
The Phoenix will received a first-round bye and will take on the winner of No. 7 seed Shawnee State and No. 10 seed Tennessee Southern.
Seeding for the tournament is based on points from wins against teams in the two groupings in the regular season.
A team gets one point for beating a team in their own grouping and two points for beating a team in the other group. Cumberlands, Georgetown, Pikeville, Shawnee State and Thomas More make up one grouping. Bethel, Campbellsville, Cumberland, Freed-Hardeman, Lindsey Wilson and Tennessee Southern make up the other grouping.
The three-day tournament begins Thursday and concludes with the championship match Saturday.
The tournament begins with the opening round and quarterfinals taking place on Thursday at Ephram White Gym in Bowling Green.
The semifinals on Friday and the championship on Saturday will take place at Bowling Green High School.
Campbellsville earned the top seed in the 11-team tournament after winning the regular season title with a 13-2 conference record and 17 points. Cumberland (21-7, 12-3 MSC, 16 points), Thomas More (Ky.) (17-11, 10-4 MSC 14 points), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (13-12, 9-6 MSC, 14 points) and Cumberlands (Ky.) (22-8, 9-5 MSC, 13 points) all earned a bye into the quarterfinals. Lindsey Wilson and Thomas More each had 14 points with Thomas More earning the four seed due to having the first conference tiebreaker of a better overall conference record.
Tournament action gets underway on Thursday at 10 a.m. with eighth-seeded Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (16-14, 5-10 MSC, 7 points) taking on No. 9 seed Georgetown (Ky.) (6-19, 5-9 MSC, 6 points). The winner will face top-seeded Campbellsville at 3 p.m. Thursday.
No. 7 seed Shawnee State (Ohio) (12-14, 6-8 MSC, 7 points) battles 10th-seeded Tennessee Southern (13-20, 4-11 MSC, 6 points) at 12:30 p.m. The winner will advance to face No. 2 Cumberland in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m.
Sixth-seeded Bethel (Tenn.) (20-9, 7-8 MSC, 10 points) faces 11th-seeded Pikeville (Ky.) (4-23,0-14 MSC) at 12:30 p.m. CT. Thomas More (Ky.) will face the winner at 5:30 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson faces Cumberlands in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m.
Shawnee State earned the seven seed over Freed-Hardeman due to having a better overall conference record. Georgetown earned the nine seed over Tennessee Southern because the Tigers had a better overall conference record.
The semifinals are scheduled for 5 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 with the championship taking place at 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
