BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland earned the No. 2 seed in the 2022 Mid-South Conference women’s volleyball tournament, conference officials announced Sunday with the release of the bracket.

The Phoenix will received a first-round bye and will take on the winner of No. 7 seed Shawnee State and No. 10 seed Tennessee Southern.

