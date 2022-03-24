Cumberland produced a 6-0 week to earn the squad NAIA Ball Team of the Week honors, released by the organization Tuesday evening.
The week is from Tuesday to this Tuesday when the Phoenix won six straight games with a Mid-South Conference sweep over Campbellsville and mid-week wins over Bryan College, Faulkner and Johnson University.
The Phoenix offense has been unstoppable scoring 107 runs over the span. Cumberland hit 19 home runs and raised its team average up to .321. The Phoenix are fourth in the NAIA in home runs with 56, ninth in runs with 280 and sixth in RBI with 280.
The offense not only has shined, but has shown resiliency coming from behind in all three wins over Campbellsville, trailed twice in the win against Faulkner and was down 7-0 against Johnson in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Phoenix also trailed 10-3 in the final inning of game two against the Tigers before rallying for eight runs to get the walk off win.
The Phoenix have been red hot since March started going 13-1 since the calendar flipped over. The Phoenix have also won 16 of their last 20 games working their record to 19-15 after a 1-11 start to the year.
Cumberland has had three players earn five Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors and another Pitcher of the Week honors this season.
Barring a late schedule change, the Phoenix have the weekend off due to the break in the conference schedule and will pick back up next Tuesday on the road at Milligan University.
CU win streak at eight after DH sweepCumberland poured on 36 runs in two games against Johnson University to pick up two wins at Woody Hunt Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
Cumberland (19-15) scored 14 runs in the fourth inning of game one and 10 runs in the second inning of game two to bust both games wide open in the doubleheader. The Phoenix won game one 22-8 and prevailed 14-1 in the second game to close out a 10-game homestand on an eight-game win streak.
Every starter in game one recorded at least one hit and in the second game eight hitters posted hits. Ethan Shelton had a big day with five hits and eight RBI including a grand slam in the first game. Angel Mendoza had four hits with four RBI and a two run homer in the second game. Jayden Hanna went 3-for-4 in the first game with two RBI and four runs scored.
Nolan Machibroda continued to swing it with two hits in the first game with a two-run home run before getting the second game off. Tyler Stokes added four hits with four RBI as well with a triple in the second game. Santrel Farmer went 2-for-3 in game two with two RBI and three runs scored.
Daniel Alvarez tossed a gem in the second game picking up the complete game win. He struck out 12 batters allowing just five hits and gave up one run.
The first game, Johnson was able to capitalize on walks and hit batters to get up early 7-0 scoring four in the first and three in the second.
The Phoenix got one run back in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Nathan Vaughn. Cumberland tacked on four more runs in the third inning as Hanna came in to score on a wild pitch, Vaughn drew a bases loaded walk, and Forbes hit a single to right to score two.
Cumberland busted the game open in the fourth with 14 runs crossing the plate. Machibroda hit a two-run shot to tie the game and Shelton singled home a run ending Johnson’s starter’s outing.
Dylan Forbes greeted the new pitcher with an RBI single and Reid Bass hit a two-run double to the gap to put CU up 11-8. Next batter Hanna hit a double in the corner push across two more runs. Machibroda roped a single up the middle for another, Mendoza drew a free pass with the bases full to score a run, and then Shelton cleared the bases with a grand slam over the batter’s eye to put Cumberland up 19-7.
The Phoenix went on to win 22-8 as Will Graves picked up his second win in three days in relief.
Cumberland jumped on the Royals in game two as Farmer reached on a single, moved to second on a wild pitch. He then swiped third, but an errant throw allowed him to score for a 1-0 Cumberland lead after one.
The Phoenix posted their second double-digit inning of the day in the second inning scoring 10 runs on seven hits. Brett Bello doubled home two runs. Corey Perkins scored on a fielding error hit by Silas Butler and then Butler came in to score on a passed ball.
Farmer doubled down the left field line to drive in Hanna, Stokes singled home Hanna, and Shelton hit a two-run bomb over center. The Phoenix put two on for Butler to rope a single to right for a two-RBI shot for the 10 runs in the inning.
Mendoza hit a two-run home run off the scoreboard in the third to push the lead to 13-0 after three innings.
Tyler Phillips hit a solo home run for the Royals in the fourth inning for the only run Alvarez allowed all game. Cumberland pushed across a run in the fifth and the sixth to win 15-1.
Cumberland’s next scheduled game is next Tuesday on the road at Milligan.
Phoenix crush five homers in run-rule win over Faulkner
The Phoenix bats remained hot Monday as Cumberland hits five home runs on the way to a 16-6 run rule victory over Faulkner at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Cumberland (17-15) has been red hot over the last two weeks winning their sixth straight game this afternoon over Faulkner. The Phoenix pushed across 16 runs for their fourth straight game with double-digit runs.
Faulkner (14-10) came into the game with a six-game win streak with big wins over No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan and an extra-inning win over No. 5 Georgia Gwinnett.
James Raffauf started off shaky on the mound, but settled in to throw a solid game and pick up the victory. Raffauf threw 5.2 innings allowing five hits and six runs, four earned. He walked four and struck out nine batters.
The Phoenix has several starters out of the lineup due to different circumstances, but it did not faze the Phoenix. Jayden Hanna set the tone for the Phoenix posting a 4-for-4 day while reaching base five times and scoring five runs. Hanna was a triple shy of the cycle. Nolan Machibroda added three more hits in today’s game with four RBIs. Brett Bello got the start behind the dish and also added three hits and a home run. Tyler Stokes hit two home runs
Faulkner jumped on the Phoenix in the first inning as Raffauf issued a lead off walk to Sammy De la Cruz. Raffauf threw over trying to pick off De la Cruz, but threw it into right field allowing the runner to go all the way to third. Raffauf picked up two big strikeouts and almost was out of the jam before hitting the clean up batter. De la Cruz came in to score on a passed ball and Jordan Funk singled in a run for a 2-0 lead after the first half inning.
Cumberland answered in the bottom half of the inning as Jayden Hanna drew a lead off walk, Santrel Farmer reached on an error, and the newly named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Nolan Machibroda singled home a run. Tyler Stokes hit a two-run home run to right field to give the Phoenix the lead and Brett Bello followed that with a solo shot to left field.
Jack Brinkley led off the second with a double and then Raffuaf hit the next batter to put two men on base. Shawn Ross hit a three run shot to left field to regain the lead for Faulkner temporarily, 5-4.
Hanna and Farmer hit back-to-back solo home runs to start the second and put the Phoenix back on top for the rest of the game.
Hanna led off the fourth with a double of the wall and Farmer drew a walk. Both runners advance on a wild pitch and Machibroda hit a sac fly to left field to score Hanna. Two batters later, Bello laced a double to right-center to bring Farmer home and give the Phoenix a 8-5 lead.
Cumberland busted the game wide open in the fifth inning with a bases-clearing double by Farmer to score three runs. The next batter drew a walk and Stokes belted his second home run of the day for three more runs and a 14-5 lead.
Kevin Saenz hit a solo home run for the Eagles in the sixth to lead off the inning. After Raffauf punched out the next two batters he issued his fourth walk of the game ending his start. Will Graves came in relief the rest of the game just allowing one runner to reach on a walk.
Hanna again led off the sixth inning with a double off the wall and Farmer was drilled by a pitch allowing Machibroda to unload the bases with a double and give Cumberland a 16-6 lead. Graves slammed the door on Faulkner in the bottom half of the inning to end the game.
Machibroda earns MSC Player of the Week honorCumberland first baseman Nolan Machibroda was named Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league office released Monday.
The senior from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan had a big week hitting .538 in four Cumberland wins. Machibroda posted two home runs and eight RBI while also walking seven times and scoring eight runs.
In the midweek game against Bryan College he went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the first inning. In the first game of the weekend series against Campbellsville, Machibroda went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and three walks. He posted two more hits in game two with a three-run homer and two runs scored and closed the week going 1-for-3 with a two-run opposite-field home run and an RBI groundout while scoring two runs.
Machibroda pushed his average over ,400 this week hitting .403 on the year. He is second on the team in home runs and RBIs with eight bombs and 35 runs drove in.
This marks the second weekly honor of the season for Machibroda and Cumberland’s fifth.
