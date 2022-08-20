Cumberland enters game week with two No. 1 QBs

Treylon Sheppard leads a Cumberland running back corps coach Tim Mathis said is the deepest unit of the Phoenix.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

Cumberland wrapped up its fall camp with movie day Thursday and will begin game-week prep Monday as the Phoenix will welcome Point to Nokes-Lasater Field next Saturday night.

The first two-deep depth chart will also be put together Monday, and while there may be a No. 1 and a No. 2 quarterback listed, it will actually be 1 or 1a, or maybe just two 1s.

