Cumberland enters game week with two No. 1 QBs

Cumberland wrapped up its fall camp with movie day Thursday and will begin game-week prep Monday as the Phoenix will welcome Point to Nokes-Lasater Field next Saturday night.
The first two-deep depth chart will also be put together Monday, and while there may be a No. 1 and a No. 2 quarterback listed, it will actually be 1 or 1a, or maybe just two 1s.
Veteran Brandon Edmondson and redshirt freshman Luke Holloway will essentially be co-No. 1s as the Phoenix prepare for the opener, coach Tim Mathis said.
“They’ve both done a fantastic job and nobody’s taken it yet,” Mathis said after Thursday’s movie. “They’ve gotten equal reps in practice.”
Edmondson and Holloway, a transfer from Eastern Kentucky, will work under new offensive coordinator Josh Qualls to try to improve a unit which averaged just 15.2 points and 300.7 yards per game during last year’s 3-7 campaign.
“We’ll be more stable at quarterback,” Mathis said. “We’re perfectly content. Both of them have come along. It’s not that we’re trying to hold our nose and pick. They’re both doing so well we’re not picking yet.”
But the offense will revolve around Treylon Sheppard, who (thanks to the free COVID year), is still a junior in eligibility. He’ll share time in the back with veteran Nick Burge and grad transfers Corey Johnson from Marian University and J.J. Johnson from UT-Martin.
“Running back’s definitely our deepest area on our team,” Mathis said. “We’ve got four guys who could start for any team in our conference. That is going to be our strong suit.
“But we have more people we can put out there, speedwise, at receiver, as well.”
Last year’s leading receiver, Jaylen Taylor, returns and will be joined by Shaw Niblett, who is coming back from an ACL injury. Grad transfer Joe Johnson, from Arkansas-Monticello) is inked in as the tight end.
Up front, Cumberland is fortified with veterans in the middle with sophomore center Logan Bell (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) and junior guard Ronaldo Marmolejo (6-3, 271) as well as backup center Brody Hall (6-0, 269), a junior who saw action last fall.
Freshman Treyvon Wiggins (5-8, 258) is penciled in at right guard. Watertown sophomore Preston Creswell (6-1, 271) saw snaps at tackle and will be joined there by freshmen Kaleb Park (6-1, 281), Brock Shellhouse (6-3, 292) and Darren Verhage (6-2, 267).
Like any offense, how the skill players produce will hinge to a large degree to the linemen up front.
“That’s going to be the key, how well we do up front,” Mathis said. “And it’s going to be those young kids, those three young ones. They’ve had really good camps, but the quicker they jell as a whole unit is going to tell how well our offense does.”
On the flip side, coordinator Taurean Smith’s defense posted some really good outings last year, finishing with 330.8 yards and 25.7 points per game.
“We lost several of them,” Mathis said. “But we’re bigger in the defensive line, but younger. Top to bottom, we’ve probably never been this big up front on defense, which is not a bad thing.
“But they’ll be some young guys who’ll play.”
Junior Tanner Woodall will anchor the line at one end as he has flipped to former star Jace Capps’ position. Freshman Soloman Maosa (6-2, 241 from Cane Ridge) will fill Woodall’s former slot. Sophomore Jeremiah Mathews (5-11, 240) played some tackle last year and will be joined by freshman Joshua Jones (6-0, 306).
The two linebackers will anchor the 4-2-5 unit, including returning all-Mid-South Conference selection Champ Leddon and junior Travis Woodall, Tanner’s twin brother.
“Woodall and Champ are probably as good as any two linebackers in our conference,” Mathis said.
Junior Brandon Pace returns at cornerback while grad transfer Lennon Harris, a Smyrna native who knows the MSC well from his career at Georgetown College, lines up on the other side. Junior Jamaal Thompson and fifth-year senior Ismail Abdul-Qawee will share time at nickel. Sophomore Trevor Griffin and Jalen Dallas will be the safeties with Lebanon junior Ryan Brown, coming off a shoulder injury which cost him the fall 2021 season after getting hurt during the spring’s COVID-delayed campaign, also in the mix.
On special teams, junior Hunter Mathis (the coach’s son) will handle extra points and short field goals while classmate Austin Nunley handles the deep stuff, long field goals and kickoffs. Junior Matthew Pewitt from Mt. Juliet returns as the punter. Travis Woodall will be the long snapper.
The league did not conduct a preseason poll this summer. The three-division Mid-South Conference is now three separate leagues. Cumberland’s Bluegrass Division is now the Mid-South Conference. The Appalachian Division is its own conference with the leagues employing crossover scheduling agreements to help fill the non-league dates. The Florida-based Sun Division is now its own league and the Phoenix won’t play any of those teams unless its by their own choice, which it is this season with Webber International. Also, Montgomery, Ala.-based Faulkner, formerly in the Sun, is now in the MSC with CU.
The spring 2021 NAIA champion Lindsey Wilson, ranked No. 1 throughout the Blue Raiders’ undefeated fall schedule before losing in the national semifinals, lost its coach to rival Georgetown and suffered heavy losses.
“To me, (the Blue Raiders are) top dog until someone knocks them off because they were the top last year,” Mathis said, noting Georgetown’s defensive coordinator is now head coach of the Cumberlands.
“The crazy thing is behind Coach Perry (Thomas) at Campbellsville, I think I’m the oldest-tenured guy (in the MSC),” said Mathis, who’s entering his fifth season. He noted some of the relocated coaches have been in the league longer.
“It’s going to be different,” Mathis said. “You don’t know those programs will respond to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.