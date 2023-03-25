Phoenix power past No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan

Cumberland centerfielder Santrel Farmer falls to the ground with the ball in his glove after crashing into the fence to catch a fly ball to end the top of the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against Tennessee Wesleyan. Farmer later left the game but re-entered the contest.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland ranks 25th in this week’s NAIA baseball coaches’ poll, the first appearance this season for the Phoenix in the top 25, as announced Tuesday by the national office.

This is Cumberland’s first appearance inside the top 25 since the 2018 season when the Phoenix were ranked No. 25 in the third poll of that season. The Phoenix saw time in the receiving votes category twice last year, but never cracked the top 25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.