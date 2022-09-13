Cumberland Esports beats Alabama in undefeated week

Matthew Reynolds helps Cumberland’s Overwatch team defeat New Mexico State.

 NICOLE NELSON • Cumberland University

Cumberland Esports swept lat week with a 5-0 record, coming from big wins against New Mexico State and Alabama.

On Thursday night, the Phoenix earned a dominant 3-0 sweep over New Mexico State. Cumberland took the first map Oasis over the Aggies 2-0 before taking map two Kings Row over the Aggies by stopping them from capturing the third point and winning due to distance. In the third map, Watchpoint: Gibraltar, the Phoenix captured all points, and stopped the Aggies from getting to the second point. Cumberland won the series 3-0, marking their first sweep of the season over an Division I team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.