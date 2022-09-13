Cumberland Esports beats Alabama in undefeated week

Cumberland Esports swept lat week with a 5-0 record, coming from big wins against New Mexico State and Alabama.
On Thursday night, the Phoenix earned a dominant 3-0 sweep over New Mexico State. Cumberland took the first map Oasis over the Aggies 2-0 before taking map two Kings Row over the Aggies by stopping them from capturing the third point and winning due to distance. In the third map, Watchpoint: Gibraltar, the Phoenix captured all points, and stopped the Aggies from getting to the second point. Cumberland won the series 3-0, marking their first sweep of the season over an Division I team.
The Cumberland Rocket League White team of Ian Boister, Chris Crenshaw and Ethan Pylant started the week with a 3-0 victory over Murray State in NECC play. The Phoenix played excellent defensively, holding the Racers to only three goals overall.
The Phoenix continue the run as they go 3-1 victory against a very aggressive WPI team, going 2-0 on the day.
The Cumberland Rocket League Maroon Team that consists of Sam Bates, Dominic Rodriguez, Hamp Lackey and Ashton Preston began the day with a 3-0 sweep against Lincoln Land CC. The Phoenix held the Loggers to only 11 shots as Cumberland recorded 31 over the series. Cumberland continued to dominate as it swept the University of Alabama, holding the Crimson Tide to only two goals over the series in winning 3-0 to go undefeated on the day.
