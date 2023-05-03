Cumberland esports Call of Duty team has ecured the ECAC championship.
The Call of Duty team that consists of Blake Fraley, Ethan Pylant, Eli Zarate, Shaw Niblett and Ashton Preston was able to capture the first Call of Duty conference championship Thursday night for the Phoenix.
Throughout the season, the Phoenix went against nine different opponents in the regular season. Throughout that time the Phoenix were able to go undefeated to secure the number one seed going into the playoffs.
The Phoenix started off the playoffs against No. 17 seed Albany College but swiftly moved to the next round with a 3-0 victory. Cumberland then moved on to face the No. 8 seed Fisher College. After a hard-fought game, the Phoenix were able to come out with a 3-1 victory to advance to the semifinals.
Going into the semifinals, The Phoenix went up against the no.5 seed Elmira College, after a strong start the team was able to secure a 4-0 victory to advance to the ECAC Finals against Concordia Wisconsin Falcons. This was a familiar opponent for the Phoenix as they had met in the regular season, where the Phoenix took a 3-1 victory.
In the finals, the Phoenix started off slow allowing the Falcons to take a 40-point lead in an embassy hardpoint. After a quick regroup from the team while playing the objective the Phoenix were able to take map one, 250-220.
Going into the El Asilo SnD for map two, Cumberland continued to use the momentum from map one to take a 6-1 victory to take a 2-0 lead in a best of 7 series.
Hotel control was up next, and the Phoenix showed why they were the number one seed as they swiftly took a 3-1 victory to move the series to 3-0. Cumberland was able to then secure the 4-0 sweep with a 250-83 Hotel Hardpoint to crown themselves ECAC Conference Champions.
“I am excited to bring another championship home for Cumberland, and this program,” Cumberland coach Spencer Claypool said. “hese players worked hard day in and day out and they came out victorious. We as a team are Happy to send out our captain Blake Fraley out on a high note.”
This is the sixth championship the Phoenix have secured since starting in the fall of 2021.
