Cumberland esports Call of Duty team has ecured the ECAC championship.

The Call of Duty team that consists of Blake Fraley, Ethan Pylant, Eli Zarate, Shaw Niblett and Ashton Preston was able to capture the first Call of Duty conference championship Thursday night for the Phoenix.

