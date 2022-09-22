Cumberland Esports caps another undefeated week

Chris Crenshaw helps Cumberland’s Rocket League go 2-0 last week.

 CASEY SURMA • Cumberland University

Cumberland Esports secured its second undefeated week with wins against Roger State and East Stroudsburg.

OverwatchOn Thursday night, the Overwatch Team that consisted of Ethan Dykstra, Matthew Reynolds, Dylan Norton, Gage Durham, Logan Wilson and Preston Olivier earned a swift 3-0 sweep over Roger State. Cumberland took the first map Oasis over the Hillcats 2-0, before taking map two Blizzard World over the Hillcats by stopping them from capturing the point on defense, while the Phoenix captured with no problem. In the third map, Rialto, the Phoenix stopped the Hillcats to reaching the first point on defense, and the Phoenix were able to go the distance on offense to secure the 3-0 victory.

