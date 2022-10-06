Cumberland Esports goes 4-2 on the week

Cumberland Esports put together another impressive week, finishing with a 4-1 record overall, coming from a big win against Murray State.
Rocket LeagueThe team of Chris Crenshaw, Ian Boister and Ethan Pylant earned a 3-1 victory over the Murray State Racers to go 1-1 on the season in NECC play. The Phoenix dropped game one losing 4-3, but were able to bounce back and win three straight games to take home the victory. The Phoenix outshot the Racers 45 to 15.
MaddenNathan Nelson took a 2-0 win over South Arkansas to move to 1-0 on the year. Nelson secured game one with no problems as he was able to put up 51 points to his opponents 10. Nelson kept the same momentum going into game two helping him earn the victory with a score of 42-21.
Will Weir took a 2-0 win over Elmira College to start off his collegiate debut. Weir was able to shut out his opponent in game one, while scoring 61 points. Game two was much closer but Weir was able to come home with a 34-23 victory to sweep the series.
Jaylen Taylor dropped his match to Muskingum University 2-0. Taylor couldn’t get anything going as he dropped game one, 38-14. Game two was a nail bitter but resulted in a 29-24 loss.
NBA 2KWill Weir also took home a 2-1 series victory against Stockton University. Weir dropped game one 46-38, but was able to bounce back and adjust to his opponents play style to secure game two and three with scores of 49-39 and 51-40.
