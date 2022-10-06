Cumberland Esports goes 4-2 on the week

Ian Boister helps Cumberland to a Rocket League win over Murray State.

 CASEY SURMA • Cumberland University

Cumberland Esports put together another impressive week, finishing with a 4-1 record overall, coming from a big win against Murray State.

Rocket LeagueThe team of Chris Crenshaw, Ian Boister and Ethan Pylant earned a 3-1 victory over the Murray State Racers to go 1-1 on the season in NECC play. The Phoenix dropped game one losing 4-3, but were able to bounce back and win three straight games to take home the victory. The Phoenix outshot the Racers 45 to 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.