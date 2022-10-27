Cumberland Esports has 6-2 week

Cumberland Esports recorded a 6-2 week with big wins coming against Waldorf University and Baker College.
Rocket League
The Cumberland Rocket League Maroon team which consists of Sam Bates, Dominic Rodriguez, Hamp Lackey and Ashton Preston secured a 3-1 victory against Baker College. The Phoenix started off slow as they dropped the first game 4-0. Cumberland than was able to bounce back and win three straight with scores of 4-2, 3-2 and 4-1, putting the Phoenix at 2-2 on the season
Madden
Nathan Nelson took an 0-2 loss against Wacey Williams from Boise State University. Nelson kept the game close in both matches but came up short.
Will Weir fell short in his game against Stockton University with a series score of 0-2. Will kept the pressure on his opponent all game but ended dropping game one 22-20 and game two 21-16.
Jaylen Taylor took a 2-1 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Taylor was able to take game one but then dropped game two to tie the series. Taylor then found his receiver on a last second Hail Mary to win the game, taking the series 2-1.
NBA 2K
Weir won 2-0 against Elmira College due to a no-show by his opponent.
Keelan Bowers won 2-0 against Stockton University due to a no-show by his opponent
Overwatch
On Thursday night, the Overwatch Team that consists of Ethan Dykstra, Matthew Reynolds, Dylan Norton, Gage Durham, Logan Wilson and Preston Olivier earned a swift 3-0 sweep over UW-Plattesville and Waldorf University.
Cumberland took the first map Ilios over the Pioneers 2-0 before taking map two Midtown over the Pioneers by stopping them from capturing the third point on defense. The Phoenix captured all three points with no problem. In the third map, Circuit Royale, the Phoenix stopped the Pioneers to reaching the third point on defense and the Phoenix were able to go the distance on offense to secure the 3-0 victory.
The Phoenix were able to keep the same momentum going into game two as Cumberland took a quick 2-0 win against the Vikings on Lijang Tower. Phoenix continued to show great team work and win map Paraiso, 3-2. Cumberland than finished off the sweep with a 3-2 victory on Junkertown, making the Phoenix 3-0 on the season.
