Cumberland Esports records 6-3 week

Dylan Norton and Ethan Dykstra help Cumberland’s Overwatch to an 8-1 record.

 NICOLE NELSON • Cumberland University

Cumberland Esports recorded a 6-3 week with big wins coming against New Mexico State and Southern Illinois.

Rocket League

