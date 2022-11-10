Cumberland Esports records 6-3 week

Cumberland Esports recorded a 6-3 week with big wins coming against New Mexico State and Southern Illinois.
Rocket League
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 3:22 am
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 3:22 am
The Cumberland Rocket League White team which consists of Chris Crenshaw, Ian Boister and Ethan Pylant fell to Roger State, 3-0.
The Cumberland Rocket League Maroon Team which consists of Dominic Rodriguez, Hamp Lackey and Ashton Preston was able to take a swift 3-0 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.
MaddenNathan Nelson took a 2-1 win over New England College to move to 5-1 on the year. Nelson secured game one with no problems as he secured a 30-0 victory. New England bounced back to win game two 21-0 but Nelson was able to take the series with a 39-13 victory.
Will Weir secured a 2-0 win over Muskingum to move to 4-2 on the season. Weir was able to shut out his opponent in game one, while scoring 56 points.
In game two, Weir was able to continue his groove has he was able to take the series with a score of 44-7.
Jaylen Taylor fell to Muskingum 2-0 to move him to 4-2 on the season.
NBA 2KWill Weir also took home a 2-1 series victory against Elmira College. Weir dropped game one 51-49. Weir came out hot in game two as he secured victory of game two with a score of 61-35. The momentum continued to game three as Weir took home the series with a winning score of 55-38.
Keelan Bowers defeated Albion College, 2-0 to move him to 5-1 on the season. Bowers took home game one with a massive 85-54 win. Bowers continued the hot streak as he swept the series with a score of 88-71.
OverwatchOn Thursday night, the Overwatch Team that consist of Ethan Dykstra, Matthew Reynolds, Dylan Norton, Gage Durham, Logan Wilson and Preston Olivier dropped their first match of the year against Illinois State, 3-2.
Cumberland took the first map Busan over the Redbirds 2-1. The Redbirds were able to bounce back to win the next two maps to put them ahead in the series 2-1. The Phoenix was able to tie the series 2-2 in map four, but fell in map five to drop the series, 3-2.
Later that night the Phoenix were able to regroup and take a swift 3-0 victory over SIUE. Cumberland was able to capture the first map with no problem, 2-0. The Phoenix continued to dominate maps two and three to take home the series, 3-0, putting the Phoenix at 8-1 on the season.
