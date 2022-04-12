Cumberland falls 0-2 in second DH against No. 17 Lindsey Wilson

Cumberland (17-19, 12-16 Mid-South Conference) dropped both games of its second MSC doubleheader against No. 17 Lindsey Wilson (27-11, 18-8 MSC) Sunday, losing the first game 7-0 and the second game 6-1 to fall 3-1 in the series at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Game OneThe Blue Raiders struck first in the top of the first inning after back-to-back singles set up a bases-clearing double to give them a 2-0 lead.
Mariah Clark had a very quick three up, three down inning in the top of the second where she picked up two strikeouts and a flyout. But a two-out error led to another two-run inning in the third to push the Blue Raiders’ lead to 4-0.
Lindsey Wilson continued to stretch their lead over the Phoenix after Ellie Derrick hit a bases-loaded single to drive in one run. Two more runs came around to score in the fifth inning due to a Phoenix throwing error to bring the score to 7-0.
Kaitlin Higgins came in to pitch in relief for the Phoenix in the top of the sixth inning and shut Lindsey Wilson’s bats down. Higgins retired six straight hitters in the final two innings but Cumberland could not get the bats rolling as they went down in order in the seventh to lose 7-0.
Emily Boin kept Cumberland’s bats guessing at the plate again today, pitching a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts. Clark picked up six strikeouts during her start in the circle while allowing four earned runs.
Ashtyn Blair led the Phoenix offensively with two hits while Clark and Ashley Evans recorded one hit apiece.
Game Two Cumberland had a great scoring opportunity in the bottom of the first after getting runners on second and third with nobody out. The Phoenix caught a tough break on the next play as Ashley Evans was called out at the plate on a beautiful slide. The umpire ruled that Evans did not touch home plate resulting in a 1-3-2 double play.
Lindsey Wilson took advantage of the momentum in the second by pushing a run across on an RBI double by Elizabeth Funk.
The Blue Raiders added another run in the top of the third inning on a two-out single to give them a 2-0 lead.
The Blue Raiders added an insurance run in the fifth off of a solo home run to left field by Derrick. Derrick was not done there, she capped off a three-run inning in the sixth with her second home run of the game.
The Phoenix got on the board in the bottom half of the sixth after Blair sent a double into the left-center gap to make it a 6-1 game. Cumberland was unable to put together a rally in the seventh as they fell 6-1 in game two.
Cumberland has a ten-day layoff until its next game which will take place at Ross Stadium on April 20 against Union College.
CU splits Senior Day doubleheaderCumberland (16-17, 12-14 Mid-South Conference) earned a 10-9 win in the second game of Saturday’s conference doubleheader against No. 17 Lindsey Wilson (25-11, 16-8 MSC) on Senior Day at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
The Blue Raiders took game one 7-0 to start the series.
Game oneThe Blue Raiders and the Phoenix finished the first inning of game one in a scoreless tie. Lindsey Wilson, however, got on the scoreboard in the top of the second as they loaded up the bases, and Zakiya Sizemore hit a three-RBI triple to give the Blue Raiders the early 3-0 lead.
Mikaila Marquez came up to the plate and drove in Sizemore on a single to lead 4-0 heading to the bottom of the inning. Lindsey Wilson did the rest of their damage in the top of the fourth when Marquez and Makea-Al Kaluau drove in three more runs to lead 7-0.
The pitching of Emily Boin was the story in this one, as the only hit she gave up to the Phoenix was Allie Burleson in the first inning. After the Burleson hit, Boin retired 20 straight Phoenix hitters to end the game and earn the pitching victory. Mariah Clark pitched all seven innings as well for the Phoenix, ending with seven earned runs and four strikeouts.
The Phoenix were outhit in the game 9-1, with their one hit coming from the bat of Allie Burleson that almost got over the right-field wall.
Game twoCumberland responded to the game one loss with a great effort in game two. Emily Cooper got out of a jam early in the top of the first with loaded bases to keep the game scoreless. Dee Dee Dunn put the Phoenix on the board in the second inning with an RBI single to bring home Macy Powell to take a 1-0 lead.
The lead was short-lived as the Blue Raiders scored on a throwing error by the Phoenix to even the score in the top of the third. Lindsey Wilson then claimed a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth after Desiree Chang hit an RBI single that brought home Mikaila Marquez.
Cumberland started off one of their best rallies of the year in the bottom of the fourth on a double from Abby Peach that brought home Ashtyn Blair to trail 3-2.
Allie Burleson came up to the plate and singled down the right-field line to bring in another run.
The CU hit parade continued as Kenzie France hit an RBI single into left field to push the Phoenix lead to 5-3. Ashton Whiles picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice to bring in Burleson before Mariah Clark stepped up to the plate. Clark hit a two-run home run over the left-center wall to give CU a commanding 8-3 lead.
The Phoenix were not done there as they added two more runs after Burleson was walked with loaded bases and France collected an RBI on a sac-fly to give Cumberland a 10-3 lead heading to the sixth.
The sixth inning is where things got interesting as the Blue Raiders strung together a six-run rally of their own to trail the Phoenix by one run at 10-9 heading to the bottom of the sixth. Lindsey Wilson put in Boin, who earned the win for them in the first game, to stop the Phoenix momentum. Boin held the Phoenix scoreless and it was Annalee Moore’s turn to try and end the game.
The Blue Raiders had their chances late in the top of the seventh with loaded bases, but Moore struck out Brianna Griffiths with two outs to end the game and give Cumberland the 10-9 victory.
Moore earns the win after coming in to relieve Emily Cooper in the top of the third and pitched the rest of the game, giving up five earned runs, and collecting two strikeouts. Olivia Franceschi is credited with the loss after giving up eight earned runs and 11 hits over four innings pitched.
Abby Peach had a great outing at the plate for the Phoenix, tallying three hits in three at-bats and an RBI with two runs scored. Dee Dee Dunn, Ashley Evans, and Allie Burleson each totaled two-hit outings for the Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.