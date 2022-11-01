Cumberland falls 44-30 on the road

JJ Johnson scored two Cumberland touchdowns on runs of 1 and 2 yards.

 DILLON MILLER • Cumberland University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Cumberland football fought hard on the road but ultimately fell 44-30 on the road against Faulkner University last Saturday at Billy Hilyer Stadium/John Mark Stallings Field.

Both teams took turns going on 9-0 runs in the first half of action. Cumberland jumped on the board first when JJ Johnson took a toss play into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run giving the Phoenix a 7-0 lead. Cumberland’s big play in the first drive came on a 27-yard reception by Jaylen Taylor to get the offense rolling leading to the opening drive score.

