Cumberland falls 44-30 on the road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Cumberland football fought hard on the road but ultimately fell 44-30 on the road against Faulkner University last Saturday at Billy Hilyer Stadium/John Mark Stallings Field.
Both teams took turns going on 9-0 runs in the first half of action. Cumberland jumped on the board first when JJ Johnson took a toss play into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run giving the Phoenix a 7-0 lead. Cumberland’s big play in the first drive came on a 27-yard reception by Jaylen Taylor to get the offense rolling leading to the opening drive score.
The Phoenix extended their lead when Faulkner lined up for a punt in their own end zone. The Eagles snap sailed over the back of the end zone for a safety, resulting in a 9-0 Phoenix lead with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter started in favor of the Phoenix when Jalen Brown forced a strip sack fumble to give the Phoenix possession with 11:03 left in the half.
But the Phoenix could not convert on the short field position. The Eagles took over and put themselves on the board halfway through the second quarter on a four-yard touchdown pass to Jaiveyon Tucker. Faulkner missed their PAT attempt to keep Cumberland’s lead at 9-6.
Later in the half, the Eagles were producing another strong drive before Jonathan Garner recorded his first sack of the season to force a fourth down and a Faulkner field goal attempt. Caden Davis helped tie the game at 9-9 for the Eagles by drilling the 33-yard field goal right before the half.
Faulkner wasted no time in the second half when Tucker hauled in his second touchdown reception to put the Eagles up 16-9. The Eagles continued to extend their lead as they scored again on a 2-yard touchdown run by Devon Murry to go up 23-9 on the Phoenix.
Cumberland finally started to shift the momentum when a punt by Matthew Pewitt deflected off of an Eagles defender, resulting in a fumble recovery by Ismail Abdul-Qawee at the Eagles’ 16-yard line. The Phoenix found themselves at the 2-yard line after a face mask and unsportsmanlike penalty. JJ Johnson capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run for his second touchdown of the game to cut their deficit to 23-16.
The Eagles scored 14 straight points on a 35-yard touchdown run and Jaiveyon Tucker’s third touchdown catch of the game to go up 37-16.
Cumberland answered quickly with their own touchdown reception when Luke Holloway found Joe Johnson for a 17-yard catch to cut the Eagles’ lead down to 37-23.
Drexlan Allen recorded his second touchdown run of the day to put Faulkner back in front by three scores. Once again the Phoenix answered quickly when Jaylen Taylor ran in his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 27-yard run. The Phoenix brought the game to 44-30 but the offense was contained the rest of the way as they fell 44-30.
Following this week’s open date, the Phoenix will be back in action for their season finale November 12 as they take on No. 6 Bethel University for Senior Day at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Faulkner 44, Cumberland 30
Cumberland—JJ Johnson 1 run (Hunter Mathis kick), 11:53.
Cumberland—Safety: Ball snapped out of end zone, 2:47.
Faulkner—Jaiveyon Tucker 3 pass from Ben Anderson (kick failed), 7:16.
Faulkner—Caden Davis 33 FG, 1:19.
Faulkner—Tucker 4 pass from Anderson (Davis kick), 11:33.
Faulkner—Devon Murry 2 run (Davis kick), 7:09.
Cumberland—Johnson 2 run (Mathis kick), 4:06.
Faulkner—Drexlan Allen 35 run (Davis kick), 2:51.
Faulkner—Tucker 35 pass from Anderson (Davis kick), 12:21.
Cumberland—Joe Johnson 17 pass from Luke Holloway (Mathis kick), 11:22.
Faulkner—Allen 13 run (Davis kick), 10:23.
Cumberland—Jaylen Taylor 27 run (Mathis kick), 7:28.
Rushes-yards|31-101|49-257
—Comp.-Att.-Int.|12-31-0|25-37-0
Penalties-yards|10-116|11-128
RUSHING—Cumberland: JJ Johnson 10-33, Luke Holloway 9-33, Jaylen Taylor 1-27, Treylon Sheppard 8-8, Joe Johnson 1-1, Jonathan Singleton 2-(-1). Faulkner: Drexlan Allen 8-82, John Bolton 11-78, Devon Murry 12-64, Timothy Cody 6-33, Ben Anderson 8-13, Team 2-0, De’Marcus Johnson 1-(-3), Dawson Mosley 1-(-10).
PASSING—Cumberland: Luke Holloway 12-31-0—104. Faulkner: Ben Anderson 25-36-0—287, Raequan Beal 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING—Cumberland: Jaylen Taylor 6-53, Joe Johnson 3-36, William Spence, Treylon Sheppard 1-5, Carson Posch 1-4. Faulkner: Jaiveyon Tucker 9-105, Shaun Vincent 3-43, Sean McKinney 1-27, SaTyler Wilson 2-27, De’Marcus Johnson 4-26, Drexlan Allen 1-22, Garrett Orr 2-16, Jarvis Hardwick 1-10, John Bolton 1-7, Devon Murry 1-4.
