Cumberland athletics finished 25th in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings for the 2022-23 academic year, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced earlier this week.

The Phoenix tallied 248 points during the spring championships for a total of 522 points with the fall and winter standings. The points this spring come from men’s volleyball, baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field.

