Cumberland athletics finished 25th in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings for the 2022-23 academic year, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced earlier this week.
The Phoenix tallied 248 points during the spring championships for a total of 522 points with the fall and winter standings. The points this spring come from men’s volleyball, baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field.
The 522 point total is the most Cumberland has accumulated in an academic year posting more points than last season’s 19th-place finish with 515 points.
The men’s track & field picked up the most points, 73.5, with its sixth-place finish at the NAIA Outdoor National Championships. The women added 72 points from taking seventh place at nationals. Women’s golf contributed 40 points with a 17th-place finish at the national championships. Baseball added 37.5 points from its national tournament appearance and men’s tennis chipped in 25.
The Mid-South Conference landed four teams inside the top 30 in the standings with the Phoenix second amongst teams in the league. The University of the Cumberlands finished in sixth place with 723.5 points. Campbellsville finished 29th with 500.5 points and Lindsey Wilson 30th with 496 points.
Indiana Tech took home the Directors’ Cup with a winning total of 867.5 points. Marian University finished in second place with 853 points followed by Keiser University with 583. Inidiana Wesleyan finished fourth and Southeastern University rounded out the top 5 in fifth.
The Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between NACDA and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in 13 sports during their championships. The NAIA must count four sports — men and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and volleyball — with the remaining nine coming from any of the remaining championship sports.
