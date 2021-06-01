Cumberland University finished in fifth place with 95 points in the 2020-21 Mid South Conference President’s Cup as announced last week by conference officials.
The Phoenix came in fourth in points for the men’s all-sports standings with 56.5 points while coming in seventh with 38.5 points in the women’s standings.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) captured its ninth straight Cup following the completion of regular-season play for the 2020-21 academic year. The Blue Raiders also captured the men’s all-sports trophy while Cumberlands (Ky.) won the women’s trophy.
The points are awarded based on the final regular-season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or event champion — in the case where there is no regular season — in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc. The top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution will generate the institution’s overall totals. For co-ed sports, points are awarded to the gender that benefits the most by the co-ed score.
Campbellsville (Ky.) came in third with 108.5 points followed by Georgetown (Ky.) with 100 points. Cumberland (Tenn.) checked in fifth with 95 points, Bethel (Tenn.) ended in sixth with 87 points, and Life (Ga.) finished seventh overall with 85 points.
Shawnee State (Ohio) and Thomas More (Ky.) tied for eighth with 81.5 points while Martin Methodist (Tenn.) ended in 10th with 75.5 points Pikeville (Ky.) and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) rounds out the team standings with 66 and 41 points, respectively.
Cumberlands led the way in 2020-21 with eight championships followed by Lindsey Wilson’s five outright titles and two shared titles. Life, Pikeville and Shawnee State each claimed two championships while Campbellsville won one outright and shared another one. Bethel, Georgetown, Martin Methodist, and Thomas More each won one championship towards the President’s Cup in 2020-21.
President’s Cup points are reserved for full conference members only that compete in conference championship sports. President’s Cup points are not given to emerging sports in the MSC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.