Cumberland football adds 41 on signing day

Cumberland football coach Tim Mathis announced a full load of newcomers for the fall 2022 recruiting class Wednesday to end the signing day festivities.
The 2022 class stands as the fifth with Mathis at the helm of the program and his fourth full class.
The 41 signees stand as one of the largest incoming classes in Cumberland history, something Mathis is very excited about.
“It’s exciting to have finished another recruiting class,” said Mathis. “We are bringing in a lot of guys this year — really stocking up on needs that we have and looking to fill some gaps.”
Mathis and the staff are even more excited about the talent-level of the athletes they brought in.
“As an overall class this might be the best we have had since I have been here,” he said.
Eleven players from the class are transfers from other programs and are on campus now for spring practice and weights.
Five signed in December and will be joined in the fall by the 25 high school seniors who signed during Wednesday’s event.
