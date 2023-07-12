With less than 50 days from Cumberland football kicking off its 2023 season, tickets are available for five home games at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Game 1: Cumberland vs. Union, Aug. 26, Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Game 2: Cumberland vs. Kentucky Christian, Sept. 16, Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Game 3: Cumberland vs. Campbellsville, Sept. 30, Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Game 4: Homecoming — Cumberland vs. Cumberlands, Oct. 7, Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.
Game 5: Senior Day — Cumberland vs. Faulkner, Nov. 11, Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.
The official ticketing provider for Cumberland Athletics, Hometown Ticketing, launched the Hometown Fan App last season for fans to purchase tickets to home events. This app allows users to search for Cumberland University’s events, purchase tickets and keep track of those tickets all in one place: their smartphone.
All fans have to do to start using the app is download it to their iOS or Android device. From there, they can search for Cumberland University and buy their tickets. Once purchased, their tickets are saved directly in the app so they can easily find and pull them up to be scanned at the gate.
Tickets can also be purchased through the school’s athletic website at www.gocumberlandathletcis.com/tickets. Tickets will be sold at the gates the day of the game, but fans are encouraged to get their tickets early.
