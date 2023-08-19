Cumberland is wrapping up its preseason this weekend with its first game week approaching.
The Phoenix are loaded with experienced underclassmen who were baptized under fire during last year’s 3-7 season.
“We have a lot of guys coming back who have played,” said Tim Mathis, who will kick off his sixth season as CU coach when Union College visits Nokes-Lasater Field at 6 p.m. next Saturday. “We have a bunch of sophomores or redshirts sophomores. If you look at it, you’d say ‘They’re young’, but they’ve played. Our quarterback is just a redshirt sophomore but he played every game last year. We’re excited about it because of the number of people we do have coming back… It’s only going to get better as we go along. They’re going to get more and more reps.”
That quarterback is Luke Holloway, who spent his true freshman season sitting the bench at Eastern Kentucky. In his first year of playing college football at CU, Holloway completed 163 of 332 passes for 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with seven interceptions. He was also second on the Phoenix in rushing with 321 yards and four scores on 95 carries.
“He can run the ball which is a great other factor in it because it puts more stress on the defense when the quarterback can run the ball as well,” Mathis said of Holloway. “Luke’s only going to get better.
“A lot of growing pains last season. But he’s a great leader, a great competitor. That’s two of the biggest things you want from a quarterback… He’s tough as nails.”
He’ll have a familiar face with him in the backfield. Treylon Sheppard, an All-American during the spring 2021 COVID campaign, led Cumberland with 577 yards and two scores on 141 carries last season. He’s now a senior.
In the receiving corps will be 6-foot-4 graduate student Shaw Niblett, who caught seven passes for 50 yards in two games last season before he was sidelined by an ACL tear. Junior William Spence is also back from an ACL. Sophomore Elijah Gaskin is Cumberland’s top returning receiver with 24 catches for 295 yards and two scores. Watertown High-graduate Isaac Finch, a junior, will also be catching passes.
But Mathis’ philosophy, as well as that of new offensive coordinator Bobby Brown, is to establish the run. That means muscle up front is needed to open holes.
The left side of the line is the more experience, though both have changed positions. Former right tackle Will Sanchez (6-foot-2, 255 pounds, sophomore) has moved to left tackle next to his predecessor, junior Preston Creswell (6-1, 271) of Watertown. Junior Brody Hall (6-0, 269) will be the center. Former Friendship Christian standout Mitchell Bare (6-3, 360, junior) has transferred to his hometown school from Lindsey Wilson and is vying for right guard with sophomore returnee Treyvon Wiggins (6-2, 345). Both are coming off knee injuries. If neither can start the season next week, freshman Logan Martin (5-8, 256) is waiting in the wings. Sophomore Paxton Maness (6-1, 325) is the right guard.
“Offensively, we want to be balanced but we want to establish the run first,” Mathis said. “Somebody asks you who you are, we want to be a physical team. That’s what we want to hang our hat on. Last year, I don’t know if we hung our hat on anything. Sometimes we would be and sometimes we wouldn’t be. But we want that to be our calling card. That doesn’t mean you can’t be balanced being physical. A lot of that is on the offensive line… If it’s third-and-1 and we need a yard, we don’t want to throw the ball. We want to run the ball and get a yard. Sometimes last year we had to throw the ball… (But) you’re going to take what the defense gives you. You’re not going to be trying to force a square peg in a round hole… We have more speed on both sides of the ball.”
Brown, who spent nine years as head coach at Lebanon High where he partially built the coaches’ offices, locker room and pressbox from 2002-10. He’s beginning his 11th season at CU and is entering his first as offensive coordinator after retiring from his day job as assistant principal at Walter J. Baird Middle School. With the possible exception of former longtime Blue Devil assistant coach Larry Grissim, Brown has likely coached in more games at Nokes-Lasater Field than anybody.
“It’s awesome for me personally because he’s an older guy,” Mathis said. “Bobby’s not looking to go to the University of Tennessee and move his family. He’s been here a long time. He’s taught here or in Trousdale (County) for 29 years. He’s familiar here.
“And we have the same mentality which was a good fit, too, as far as offense goes. I’m just ticked to death he’s with us fulltime.”
On defense, coordinator Taurean Smith has eight returning regulars as projected starters.
The Joker end (standup defensive end), junior Jalen Brown, is Cumberland’s top returning tackler with 47 stops with 6.5 sacks a year ago. Sophomore defensive tackle Josh Jones had a team-high 7.5 sacks last season. Fellow tackle Jeremiah Mathews, a sophomore, played in only one game last year before he was involved in a car crash which claimed the life of a former player. Junior defensive end Dezmon Wallace is a transfer from Mississippi College.
Both linebackers either started or played a lot a year ago, including Watertown graduate Jayden Jobe, a junior, and sophomore Boston Follis.
The nickelback is expected to be freshman Gabe Lockridge of Rockvale. Sophomore Keenan Burnley from Trousdale County is back at free safety. The boundary safety, junior Trevor Griffin, played early last season before he was sidelined by injury. The field cornerback will be Xaiylyn McKinnie, a sophomore transfer from Morehead State who played high school ball at Riverdale. Sophomore Lennen Harris returns as the boundary corner.
As a whole, the defense carried the team at times last year.
“We really only had two games where we felt, as a staff, the defensive coaches will tell you we didn’t play very good defense,” Mathis said. “With the eight guys who either started or played last year who are projected starters, we have another six or seven backing them up who played last year. We’re deep. Again, maybe a little young, but we’re deep on defense.
“Coach Smith, I think he’s one of the best defensive coordinators in our (Mid-South) Conference.”
Special teams will be manned by a new cast of characters this season. Freshman Jack Kantner will be the kicker and classmate Nolan Gottlied of Smithville the punter. Tennessee Tech transfer Evan Jones, like Gottlied a DeKalb County product, will be the long snapper. Niblett was the holder before his injury. If he doesn’t reclaim this spot, it will be manned by backup quarterback Zach Holtzclaw, another freshman.
