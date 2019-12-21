Cumberland football players shine in NAIA Senior Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Cumberland football had four players and coach Tim Mathis represent the Phoenix in the inaugural Senior Football Classic this past Saturday.
Mathis was at the helm for the East Squad.
Telvin Rucker accumulated the most rushing yards in the game with 103 on 11 touches. He had a rushing touchdown called back after an offensive penalty.
Kendall Johnson rushed for the second most yards on the East squad, picking up 44 on eight touches as well as catching four passes 60 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown put the East down by a score with less than two minutes to play.
Tyler Tate and Aaron White recorded six and five solo tackles, respectively, making plays all over the field much like they have down for Cumberland over the course of their career. The duo trailed only Darius Moore of Campbellsville in tackles.
"Our guys showed out. I am very proud of them." Mathis said about Rucker, Johnson, Tate and White, "Four of the best players there."
The West team went on to win the game 31-28, but Mathis' East Squad put up 487 yards of total offense, 346 passing and 141 rushing. The West only gained 274 yards of offense with 175 of that through the air.
