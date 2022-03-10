Cumberland’s 2022 football schedule includes six home games and three non-conference contests, athletic director Ron Pavan has announced
The Phoenix open the 2022 slate with two straight home games starting on August 27 against Point University. CU will take on Webber International at home the following week on September 3 at 1:30 p.m.
The first road game will be on September 10 at Reinhardt. The Eagles won the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division in the fall and made an appearance in the NAIA playoffs.
The final eight contests of the season are Bluegrass Division games beginning on September 17 on the road at the University of Pikeville. The conference home opener will take place on September 24 against Georgetown College. The Tigers entered the 2022 season after another trip to the NAIA playoffs, but legendary head coach Bill Cronin retired, handing the reins over to former Lindsey Wilson head coach Chris Oliver.
The Phoenix will head to Williamsburg, Ky., on October 1 to take on the University of the Cumberlands and will return home October 8 for a game against Campbellville. Homecoming festivities will take place this weekend against Campbellsville.
Cumberland travels to Crestview Hills, Ky., on October 15 against Thomas More University and will take on perennial powerhouse Lindsey Wilson at home on October 22.
Faulkner joined the Bluegrass Division this season and the Phoenix will go to Montgomery, Ala., on October 29 for their final regular season road game. Senior day activities will be on November 12 against Bethel for the final home game.
Cumberland posted a 3-7 mark in 2021, 2-5 in league play.
Fifth-year head coach Tim Mathis and the Phoenix will open spring practice near the end of this month and conclude the spring with their annual spring game in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.