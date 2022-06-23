With some 65 days from Cumberland football kicking off its 2022 season, tickets for all home games are now live to purchase.
The Phoenix will open the season with back-to-back home games starting with the opener Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. against Point University and will take on Webber International on Sept. 3, both at Nokes-Lasater Field
After two weeks on the road, the Phoenix will take on Mid-South Conference rival Georgetown College on Sept. 24.
The homecoming game featuring the first annual Rise Up Series speaker Tim Tebow will take place Oct. 8. Tebow will speakat 2 p.m. with the game to follow at 4.
The Phoenix will take on reigning Mid-South Conference champions Lindsey Wilson on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. and close the regular season with Senior Day festivities against Bethel on Nov. 12.
The official ticketing provider for Cumberland Athletics, Hometown Ticketing, launched the Hometown Fan App for fans to purchase tickets to home events last season.
This app allows users to search for Cumberland University’s events, purchase tickets and keep track of those tickets all in one place: their smartphone.
All fans have to do to start using the app is download it to their iOS or Android device. From there, they can search for Cumberland University and buy their tickets. Once purchased, their tickets are saved directly in the app so they can easily find and pull them up to be scanned at the gate.
Tickets can also be purchased through the athletic website at www.gocumberlandathletics/tickets.
