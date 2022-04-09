Cumberland University athletics sits in fourth place in the Mid-South Conference Presidents Cup standings following the winter season, conference officials announced.
CU has totaled 81.5 total points while the men have totaled 48 points for third in the Men’s All-Sports Standings and the women’s teams have earned 33.5 points for seventh place in the Women’s All-Sports Standings.
The University of the Cumberlands leads after the winter championships with 110.5 total points. The Patriots also lead the Men’s All-Sports Trophy and Women’s All-Sports Trophy races through the winter season.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) — which led following the fall competition — is second overall with 97 points. Campbellsville (Ky.) is third with 95.5 points.
Points are awarded based on the final regular-season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or event champion — in the case where there is no regular season — in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc. The top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution generate the institution’s overall totals. For co-ed sports, points are awarded to the gender that benefits the most by the co-ed score.
Cumberland is fourth with 81.5 points followed by Thomas More (Ky.) with 79 points, Tennessee Southern with 76.5 points, and Life (Ga.) with 67.5 points. Bethel (Tenn.) is eighth overall with 60.5 points, Shawnee State (Ohio) is ninth with 58 points followed by Georgetown (Ky.) with 47.5 points, Pikeville (Ky.) with 41 points and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) with 15.5 points.
Lindsey Wilson is second in the men’s all-sports standings with 50.5 while Campbellsville is second in the women’s standings with 52.5 points.
During the winter season, Thomas More claimed regular-season titles in men’s and women’s basketball. Tennessee Southern earned championships in men’s and women’s bowling while Life captured titles in men’s and women’s indoor track & field and the men’s wrestling south division title. Georgetown captured the final winter championship, winning the cheerleading title.
President’s Cup points are reserved for full conference members only that compete in conference championship sports. Points are not given to emerging sports in the MSC.
